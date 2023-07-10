The Correct Order To Watch The Insidious Franchise

James Wan made ghosts scary again with "Insidious" (2011). Two years before his franchise breakout "The Conjuring," Wan and Blumhouse released "Insidious," a lean, mean, haunted house machine. At the time, horror's sensibilities had shifted elsewhere. The haunted house — and, resultantly, the ghosts that inhabited them — had been foreclosed. New-millennium anxieties replaced them, with imported horrors superseding the likes of domestic haunts. With the housing crisis in 2008, there weren't even homes left to haunt.

Decades earlier, Tobe Hooper's "Poltergeist" put the last, great spin on a familiar yarn. In shifting gothic scares to the suburbs, haunted houses gained more efficacy and relevancy than they had in years. Not until "Insidious" had the subgenre seen such a remarkable resurgence. In the years since, the digital ghosties of horror cinema might reasonably be called "Insidious"-lite. Wan made the unconventional choice to physicalize his haunt, cementing such specters as the red-faced demon as an iconographic, enduring horror villain. With the release of "Insidious: The Red Door," "Insidious" continues its run as a full-fledged franchise. With five films total, let's look at the correct order for watching one of this generation's best horror series. Spoilers follow.