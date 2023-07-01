James Wan Wanted To Shake Off Saw's Reputation With Insidious

I was a freshman in college when director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell burst onto the scene thanks to "Saw." The duo's grisly 2004 horror mystery film drew mixed reactions upon its release; I even remember one of my teachers arguing it would've been better if Edward Norton had played Cary Elwes' role. Nonetheless, Wan's low-budget thriller proved immensely profitable and the subsequent "Saw" franchise has since grossed over $1 billion at the box office across nine films costing $95 million combined ... in case you were confused why "Saw X" is happening.

Three years later, however, Wan's career had significantly cooled. His and Whannell's follow-up to "Saw," the (relatively) gory ventriloquist doll flick "Dead Silence," is better than its reputation suggests, but that didn't prevent it from flopping at the box office. 2007 also saw the release of the Wan-directed "Death Sentence," a 1970s-styled exploitation vigilante thriller that similarly failed to catch on either critically or commercially. Roger Ebert was somewhat kinder to the film than other critics, yet his observation that Wan "has a much more sensational line in violence" was perhaps indicative of a larger problem — that Wan was already being pigeonholed as "that guy who makes movies like 'Saw.'"

Hoping to escape the shadow cast by their breakout feature, Wan and Whannell shifted gears by joining forces on "Insidious," a low-budget horror film that forwent graphic violence in favor of carefully constructed, blood-free jump scares and maintaining a simmering sense of dread. The result was a genuine game-changer for both of them, but particularly Wan.