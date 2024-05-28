One Of The Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made Is Getting A Surprise Sequel

"Coherence" is one of the best sci-fi thrillers there is – the type of movie that breaks your brain in the best possible way. It's a mind-bending movie that tells a grand scale story in a small scale setting, but without the need for diagrams to explain its plot à la "Primer." In this regard, it's the more accessible version of that cult classic.

In a nutshell, "Coherence" is the kind of low-budget indie genre movie that tells a simple story and leaves an impact, with its filmmakers going on to make bigger-budget movies. It is not, however, the kind of film that seems designed to spawn a franchise. Yet, somehow, more than a decade after its release, it appears director James Ward Byrkit is developing a sequel — and he's recruited producer Kate Andrews from the spectacularly twisted "It's What's Inside" to join the project.

According to Deadline, Byrkit has been "inundated with pitches for sequels and offers for remakes ever since the film came out," but nothing inspired the director until he received an email from Kate Andrews with "two words that unlocked the box." What were those words? Probably "More 'Coherence.'" Plot details are kept secret, including whether this is going to be a direct sequel, a prequel, an alternate universe story, or something else. At least we know Byrkit will return to direct the new movie and write the script with Alex Manugian, who co-wrote the story for the first film.