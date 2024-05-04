Why We Never Saw These X-Men Movies

The "X-Men" film franchise was one of the superhero genre's first bonafide success stories. After debuting in 2000 to decent reviews and solid gold box office, Marvel's mutants added a new level of legitimacy to comic book adaptations on film and provided a runway for other characters to make it to the silver screen. It's a shame, then, that a franchise once emblematic of its genre's greatest potential has since succumbed to its worst qualities: overcomplicated canon, problematic players behind the scenes (his name rhymes with Shmyan Shminger), and corporate interests milking spin-offs for all they could be worth, even as the udders run dry. If it weren't for the Disney-Fox merger and Marvel Studios' plan for mutant integration into the MCU, the "X-Men" franchise would be as close to dead-in-the-water as you can be.

In fairness, the X-Men became friendly with development hell long before its first film. There's just something about these gifted youngsters — and not-so-youngsters — that is difficult to translate from the comics. This isn't to say the "X-Men" films haven't had their fair share of home runs, but the fact that the franchise's laundry list of abandoned projects rivals the number of films they've actually produced might give you a sense of just how scatterbrained the powers-that-be can be. While we wait for the MCU to find some semblance of square one for these beloved icons, here's a history of the most enticing X-Films that were left in the dust.