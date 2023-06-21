The 47 Best Movies Of 2023 So Far
Every year is a great year for movies if you just look hard enough, and 2023 hasn't required much hard looking at all. Great movies have been cropping up with regularity, from a number of sources. It's easy to forget about the disappointing summer blockbusters when the good ones have been so spectacular. It's easy to stop moaning about the stale state of modern cinema when you look into the margins and find indie films that prove the medium is thriving outside of the multiplex spotlight. And if you think Hollywood is officially out of ideas, we have good news: It's easy to look to films from across the world to find stories that are as original, moving, and special as anything else.
Welcome to our regularly updated list of the best movies of 2023, which will be a living document throughout the rest of the year. We stand by every title on this list, and if you want a good time at the movies (whether that means a trip to the theater or an evening on the couch), consult this article. We've got you.
65
Despite copious amounts of scientific evidence, it makes sense why thinking of planet Earth as being a place where the dinosaurs once lived is difficult for us humans; for all intents and purposes, that was a startlingly different planet than the one we know. "65," the latest and quite possibly greatest genre exercise from writers/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, makes that implicit idea explicit.
The film sees humans from another planet, Mills and Koa (played by Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt), crash land on Earth 65 million years in our past, meaning that they must contend with predatory dinos as well as — surprise! — an apocalyptic asteroid hurtling toward the planet as they attempt to reach their last functioning escape shuttle.
Thanks to the lead characters not speaking each other's language, much of "65" is a dialogue-free survival-action movie. It's a slice of pure cinema with genre trappings, a huge rarity these days when a lot of other genre efforts are weighed down by too much plot — it's no surprise that Beck and Woods co-wrote the similarly sparse "A Quiet Place." "65" is not only just as pulse-pounding as that movie was, it's a clever and subversive ride that recalls great classic genre films such as "King Kong," "Predator" and "Jurassic Park." Although "65" was sadly buried critically and commercially, it's bound for reappraisal as a minor classic itself; unlike the dinos, a film this cool cannot go extinct. (Bill Bria)
Director: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods
Cast: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, Nika King
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 35%
Air
An unlikely, fact-based underdog story, if only because the scrappy up-and-comer in this case is now the most valuable sports business on the planet. Amazingly, the charmed screenwriting duo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon imbue this three-cheers-for-Nike tale with humor, suspense and, no really, a soul. Matt Damon is enormously appealing as Sonny Vaccaro, the basketball talent scout who saw Michael Jordan as a transformative talent and, most importantly to the struggling shoe company, an unbeatable brand. It's the star's most ingratiating performance since "The Martian," and perhaps even more impressive in that he gets us rooting for a man whose goal is ultimately about selling more product than the other guy.
Vaccaro's quixotic quest acquires essential, beyond-the-boardroom depth via Viola Davis' steely turn as Deloris Jordan, the player's mother and possibly the only other person in the world who sees what Vaccaro sees. She plays hardball more tenaciously than the suits, and intends to land her son a deal that earns him a percentage of every shoe sold on his name. Watching Damon spiritually deflate as he explains to Davis that the world doesn't work this way hits especially hard in this era of talent exploitation.
Of course, everything works out and everyone gets rich, which Affleck, who's crafted the best Aaron Sorkin film since the underrated "Steve Jobs," allows us to take as a bittersweet triumph. You leave "Air" not fist-pumping, but lamenting that you need superstar leverage at a billion-dollar level to get paid what you deserve. (Jeremy Smith)
Director: Ben Affleck
Cast: Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans
Runtime: 112 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Judy Blume's groundbreaking novel of the same name has served as a seminal coming-of-age classic for generations, and it's clear that few were willing to adapt the beloved tale of an 11-year-old girl named Margaret, recognizing the vital legacy carried by the title alone. And yet, despite the high expectations, Kelly Fremon Craig's take on "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is, as was accurately described in /Film's review of the film, one of the best films of the year. The film is firmly centered in the oft-forgotten landscape of tween cinema, honoring the characters' identities and problems with empathy and affirmation, and effortlessly invites the audience to do the same.
Unlike other films that tackle the coming-of-age experience of pre-teens, "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" incorporates the involvement of the adults in Margaret's life with just as much importance as her peers, which gives audiences the gift of Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates becoming the cinematic mother and grandmother many people could only dream of knowing. It takes a village to raise a child, and this film recognizes how many people can influence and impact a child during their most formative years. There are no huge set pieces or Very Special Episode™ treatment of puberty, but a deeply human portrait of what it means to grow up, begin to figure out who you are, and learn to love what makes you, well, you. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Kelly Fremon Craig
Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, Kathy Bates
Runtime: 105 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
The Artifice Girl
The thing that makes "The Artifice Girl" the perfect AI film for 2023 is that it's completely uninvested in speaking to the moment. AI, as we currently know it, is just a tool that companies use to further exploit their employees and is not a true mirror for humanity. But what happens when that changes and AI gains actual sentience? Speculative sci-fi has historically sought to examine where the line between artificial and organic consciousness exists. "The Artifice Girl" takes the next logical step. In its spin on the "Pinocchio" story, its Geppetto stand-in is forced to confront the foibles he passed onto his creation, as well as the traumas he's subjected them to (and what this says about him).
Writer/director Franklin Ritch stars as Gareth, the inventor of an AI program — one which takes the form of a nine-year-old white girl named Cherry (Tatum Matthews) — that he uses to entrap online sexual predators and pedophiles. Forging needlessly convoluted tech jargon as much as possible, Ritch's film dives deeply into the ethical and moral dilemmas posed by Cherry in a way that's not just accessible but also visually compelling.
Precise blocking and framing subtly reveal characters' internal turmoil, as well as the changing power dynamics among Gareth, Cherry, and two federal agents, Amos and Deena (David Girard and Sinda Nichols), who convince Gareth to team up with them and keep his operation by-the-book. That their conversations and confrontations largely unfold in the same suffocating, dimly-lit room only adds to the growing tensions, à la "12 Angry Men." As riveting as the entire cast is, though, it's Matthews' incredibly layered acting that really muddies the water around Cherry and her elusive, ever-evolving nature. (Sandy Schaefer)
Director: Franklin Ritch
Cast: Franklin Ritch, Tatum Matthews, David Girard, Sinda Nichols, Lance Henriksen
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rating: Not rated
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Asteroid City
People often think they can mimic a Wes Anderson film. They think a symmetrical frame with deadpan actors looking almost directly into the lens is enough. But Anderson's latest effort, "Asteroid City," once again proves why the writer/director is a one-of-one. The titular small town in the desert of the American southwest is hosting its annual Junior Stargazers Convention to pick a teenage brainiac to award a $5,000 scholarship, which brings in a collection of wayward individuals from around the country. Among them are recent widower and war photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schrwartzman) and his son Woodrow (Jake Ryan), single mother and famous actor Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) and her daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards), and a surprise appearance by an alien.
But Anderson isn't so straightforward in his approach. No, "Asteroid City" is actually a television play within the film, and we also see reenactments of how the play came to be from the writer (Edward Norton), director (Adrien Brody), and various cast members. With Anderson's growing penchant for couching his stories within stories, "Asteroid City" turns out to be one of his most self-reflexive and introspective movies to date, examining the peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of the artistic process and how the answers to why an artist does what they do are never simple or easily explainable. For someone we think we know so well, Wes Anderson continues to push himself as a storyteller, both visually and structurally, and "Asteroid City" is one of his very best works. (Mike Shutt)
Director: Wes Anderson
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Steve Carell, and many more
Runtime: 105 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%
Beau is Afraid
Ari Aster's "Beau is Afraid" is a post-apocalyptic panic attack, a Freudian nightmare, an embarrassingly confessional piece of ambitious, expensive psychological realism that is equal parts therapy session, Buñuel-ian freak-out, aggressive slapstick comedy, and straight-up horror. It takes a certain kind of filmmaking talent to accurately capture the feeling of an anxiety dream, and Aster has that talent in spades. Joaquin Phoenix plays Beau, who is always hounded by his mother (Patti LuPone), even when she is off-screen. When Beau's mother dies unexpectedly near the start of the film, he is still beholden to her guilt trips, as the funeral is in a few days, and he just can't seem to make it back home. He is hit by a car. He is held captive by a seemingly innocuous (but deeply damaged) suburban family. He becomes lost in the fantasies of a woods-bound improvisational theater troupe (!). And yet Beau can't stop thinking about the control his mother has on his life, his emotions, and his sexuality.
"Beau is Afraid" is the kind of off-putting, oblique, ambitious, artist-driven film that will likely alienate everyone, and yet is so vital to the cinematic landscape. Why build up clout as a filmmaker if a studio isn't occasionally going to let you do whatever you want, no matter the cost? Aster wanted to make a 178-minute movie about guilt and fear, creating elaborate, surrealist, pseudo-sci-fi fantasy scenarios where those feelings are amplified to the nth degree. He was allowed. He took a big swing, and hit hard. He just happened to hit his audience in the jaw.
"Beau is Afraid" is glorious in its utter discomfort, hilarious in its pain. There won't be any films like it this year, or any year. (Witney Seibold)
Director: Ari Aster
Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone
Runtime: 178 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
Blackberry
I came to the realization earlier this year during SXSW while watching Ben Affleck's Air Jordan biopic "Air" that I love movies about how stuff happened. Think "Moneyball" or "The Social Network." And while "Air" is sure to get the bulk of the attention in this sub-genre this year, let us not ignore director Matthew Johnson's superb "BlackBerry." The film chronicles the meteoric rise and stunning fall of the BlackBerry mobile device that helped revolutionize the smartphone market in the early 2000s. The story behind this game-changing piece of tech is far more intriguing than most of us probably realize. Johnson does a stellar job of balancing the story at hand while making a legitimately compelling piece of cinematic entertainment.
The film moves at the blistering speed of innovation, with truly tremendous, Oscar-worthy performances from Jay Baruchel as BlackBerry creator Mike Lazaridis and Glenn Howerton as ruthless businessman Jim Balsillie. It feels like the kind of movie audiences complain that Hollywood simply doesn't make anymore. Well, Johnson, in adapting Sean Silcoff's book "Losing the Signal," made one of those movies and it is not to be overlooked. It's wildly entertaining, stressful, funny, and remarkably relevant, given the dominance of Silicon Valley thinking in our modern world. There are lots of movies about how stuff happened and, without hyperbole, "BlackBerry" may go down as one of the very best. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Matthew Johnson
Cast: Glenn Howerton, Jay Baruchel, and Matthew Johnson
Runtime: 1 hour and 59 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
The Blackening
With movies like Jimmy Fallon and Queen Latifah's "Taxi," Marvel's 2004 attempt at adapting "Fantastic Four," and the recent live-action/CGI hybrid "Tom & Jerry" in his filmography, director Tim Story isn't exactly known for delivering the most satisfying movies. But this year, he knocked it out of the park with "The Blackening," a slasher comedy with an entertaining blend of racial satire and suspense that's brought to life by a fantastic ensemble cast.
Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, and Sinqua Walls (with assists by Jay Pharoah and Yvonne Orji) play a group of friends gathering at a cabin for a little Juneteenth party. But their gathering turns deadly when they're forced to play a game called The Blackening, overseen by a leather-masked maniac with a minstrel face painted on. Having already murdered one friend and taken another hostage, the killer tells the friends that unless they figure out who is the most Black person in the group is, he will kill everyone.
What follows is a raucously hilarious slasher comedy with even more big laughs than gruesome murders. No, that doesn't mean everyone survives, but watching this group of friends bicker with each other and argue about what makes them more Black or more white than each other is comedy gold. Plus, "The Blackening" takes some cues from "Scream" in its self-aware approach to the slasher genre. It's sharp, funny, and offers up a shining gem in a summer that is sorely lacking big comedies. (Ethan Anderton)
Director: Tim Story
Cast: Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, Yvonne Orji, and Diedrich Bader
Runtime: 96 minutes
Rating: Rated R for pervasive language, violence and drug use
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
Call Me Kate
Cinematic icon Katharine Hepburn was notoriously reclusive, rarely giving interviews and keeping most of her personal life as private as possible while being one of the world's biggest movie stars. She won four Academy Awards over her decades-long career, but rarely gave interviews or public appearances. "Call Me Kate" uses interviews with her surviving family members along with previously unreleased video and audio of the actor, painting a more complete portrait of who she was as a human being. The documentary uses some brief recreations to go along with Hepburn's voice-over narration and they're just vague and sparse enough to never feel corny, instead giving the viewer a chance to focus on Hepburn's words. Director Lorna Tucker never idolizes or demonizes Hepburn, instead letting the complicated woman and those who loved her share all of the details, good and bad.
Serious fans of the performer might not learn anything new from the documentary because it doesn't try to make any major revelations, but instead just lets the viewer spend some time with the actor as she was outside of the silver screen. "Call Me Kate" touches on all of the big moments in Hepburns career, including her decades-long affair with Spencer Tracy, but its real strength comes from the moments of footage where we get to see her let her guard down. For a celebrity as private as she was, that's a rare and special thing. (Danielle Ryan)
Director: Lorna Tucker
Cast: Katharine Hepburn
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Rating: Unrated
Rotten Tomatoes Score: N/A
Creed III
I've joked that "Creed III" is essentially just "All About Eve" for a male audience, and Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut does very little to prove me wrong. Where the 1950 classic embodies the age-old fears that drive competition between women, "Creed III" wades deep into the psyche of a man at the top of his game — and of the bitter rival hellbent on dethroning him.
"Creed III" reintroduces Adonis Creed (Jordan) as a man who's conquered it all. He beat the cruelest odds, those that would reduce him to a statistic, or worse: a fraud unworthy of his late father Apollo's legacy. But when Damian "Dame" Anderson (Jonathan Majors) comes back into his life after a long stint in prison, 18 years of suppressed trauma and guilt come rushing back. Dame resents Adonis for living the life he thinks he deserves, and he wastes little time usurping Adonis' throne.
For all the meditations on survivor's remorse and stolen potential, "Creed III" is still a "Rocky" film at its core — even if Sylvester Stallone's title hero isn't back for another bout. "Creed III" works in such a way that you don't actually miss him, especially once Adonis and Dame finally face off in the ring. Behind the camera, Jordan approaches each fight through a heightened lens, one shaped by a lifelong love of anime. It injects the film with a visceral, earnest edge, and stellar performances ensure that we understand why each punch is thrown. (Lyvie Scott)
Director: Michael B. Jordan
Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Phylicia Rashād
Runtime: 116 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Capturing the magic of playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons with your friends is a nearly impossible task, but somehow the team behind "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" managed to do just that. The movie is pure rambunctious fun that captures everything great about both the world of the Forgotten Realms and tabletop roleplaying, never taking itself too seriously while still clearly treating the source material with reverence. There are lots of great little Easter eggs and nods to the game for those who care to look, but it's incredibly accessible even for D&D newbies.
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is delightfully charming, with a fantastic cast that give it their all. Chris Pine leads as the bard-esque thief Edgin, and watching him merrily play his lute and sing is worth the price of admission alone. The rest of the party contains Michelle Rodriguez as a barbarian with a thing for halflings, Justice Smith as a caster with confidence issues, and Sophia Lillis as a spritely wood elf-raised Tiefling druid who can turn into an owlbear and smash her enemies. When you throw in some truly spectacular practical creature effects and a fun, family-focused story, you get just over two hours of chaotic cinematic magic. (Danielle Ryan)
Director: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley
Cast: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, Daisy Head, Justice Smith, Chloe Coleman, Hugh Grant
Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
The Eight Mountains
How do you navigate the push and pull between the life you were born into and the person you want to become? What do you do when the lines become so blurred between your upbringing and your ambitions? Do you go it alone ... or try to find solace in someone else undergoing a very similar journey of their own?
Part Terrence Malick epic and part "Call Me By Your Name," "The Eight Mountains" invites easy comparisons to past greats you've seen before while simultaneously defying any and all labels one can throw at it. After spending a blissful summer together in a remote Italian village among the Alps as kids, life takes two childhood friends (platonic, for better or worse) their separate ways until the once-inseparable pair reunite decades later at very different stages of life. Disillusioned Pietro (Luca Marinelli) couldn't wait to leave the mountains behind and make his own way, spurning his disappointed father and his suffocating hometown for greener pastures in the city. Bruno (Alessandro Borghi) stayed put, embracing his identity as a "mountain man" and essentially filling the void left by Pietro. When Pietro's late father leaves behind a final request that the two rebuild a cabin in the mountains, what follows is a charming, deeply moving slow-burner that deftly tackles the idea of friendship, upbringing, and the melancholy regrets of the past. Of all the movies I've seen so far this year, none have an ending that packed a bigger punch than this one. (Jeremy Mathai)
Director: Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch
Cast: Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi, Filippo Timi, Elena Lietti, Elisabetta Mazzullo
Runtime: 147 minutes
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
Eileen
"Eileen" is not what you think it is. This wintry period piece sets itself up to resemble something akin to Todd Haynes' "Carol" — the story of a younger woman who becomes infatuated with an older woman before the two of them fall into a relationship. But that's not really what "Eileen" is about. And I'm not going to tell you what it's really about, either, because part of the power of this film is being caught off-guard (unless you already read the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh). It's the 1960s, and Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) works at a prison, and when she's not working, she's bickering with her drunken father (Shea Whigham). Enter Rebecca (Anne Hathaway), a glamorous, movie-star-like therapist who takes a job at the prison and catches Eileen's eye. What happens next is completely unexpected and shocking while also being darkly humorous, with McKenzie doing a magnificent job playing up her character's not-so-stable mental state. A third-act twist is impossible to give away without annoying everyone, but just know that the Sundance audience I saw this with uttered cries of shock and confusion on multiple occasions, unable to fully process the unexpected angles the film was throwing our way. Hathaway is a vision of regal grace here, but the film really belongs to McKenzie, one of the best actors working today. Her character is hard to pin down, and McKenzie never rings a false note. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: William Oldroyd
Cast: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland
Runtime: 96 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
Evil Dead Rise
In an era when seemingly every franchise that could possibly make someone a dollar is being rebooted/reinvented/relaunched, it is easy to feel exhausted. Fortunately for horror fans of the world, "Evil Dead Rise" represents everything that can be great about bringing a beloved series into the modern world. Yes, 2013's "Evil Dead" managed to get along (mostly) without Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams, but it still leaned on being pretty much a remake of Sam Raimi's original "The Evil Dead." However, director Lee Cronin has set aside the past in favor of a bold future, bringing us a new cast of characters in an entirely new setting — in this case, a high rise in Los Angeles. The result? An almost hilariously bloody, brutal reinvention that does what so many reboots say they want to do: it honors the past while giving us a bold new future.
Alyssa Sutherland steals the show as Ellie, the matriarch of a family who is doomed to succumb to the Book of the Dead. Her Deadite work is next-level excellent. The film is loaded with masterfully-crafted, blood-soaked kills, while still managing to inject just enough levity into the whole exercise to break the tension. The movie is so well-made and crowd-pleasing that it's genuinely hard to believe that this was originally going to go directly to HBO Max. Thankfully, Warner Bros. thought better of it, and audiences were treated to one of the best horror movies of the year as a result. (Ryan Scott)
Director: Lee Cronin
Cast: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davis, and Gabrielle Echols
Runtime: 1 hour and 36 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
Fast X
Look, we all know the "Fast and Furious" films have not been the same without Paul Walker. But for my money, "Fast X," the eleventh movie in this outrageous franchise, succeeds at capturing what makes these movies special in the post-Walker era. A globe-trotting adventure with totally insane action setpieces (driving down the face of a dam!), "Fast X" continues to expand the scope of these movies, inviting more and more cast members to play in its giant, explosion-filled sandbox. At the center of it all, as usual, is Vin Diesel, fully committed to playing things as seriously as humanly possible despite the inherent ridiculousness of what's happening to Dominic Toretto and his extended family.
That's all well and good, but the thing that really elevates this movie beyond just another fun, goofy "Fast" flick is Jason Momoa, who is totally let off the leash here and turns in one of the most bonkers performances of any mainstream action film in the past 20 years. As the flamboyant and over-the-top Dante, Momoa brings a completely new and unhinged energy to the "Fast" saga, licking blood off knives, painting the toenails of men he's killed, and literally dancing his way through the frame on his way to blow things up or kill more people. This dude is having an absolute blast, and the character actually has a personal stake in the story, as well: He's hunting down Dom for the death of his father, which happened way back in "Fast Five." Bring on "Fast X: Part II." (Ben Pearson)
Director: Louis Letterier
Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, and dozens more
Runtime: 2 hours 21 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Superhero movies have hit diminishing returns; "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" might be the last taste of greatness the Marvel Cinematic Universe offers. Director James Gunn's movies have always stood out from the Marvel blob thanks to their emotional honesty; Gunn actually pulls back the layers on his characters and gives them consistent arcs.
"Vol. 3" is the story of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) — and, it argues, the whole trilogy has been. Rocket must confront the past he's kept buried, for his creator the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) wants him back. Afflicted by a kill switch, Rocket spends most of the movie dreaming on his deathbed as the other Guardians take one last ride to save their friend. "Vol. 3" is almost completely free of any Infinity Saga tie-ins, giving a glimpse of what these movies could be if they weren't corporate brand maintenance.
Music has always been crucial to the "Guardians" movies (another difference from other Marvel movies); an absolutely stunning action scene in the third act following the united Guardians deploys the ultimate headbanger, The Beastie Boys' "No Sleep Till Brooklyn." However, Gunn expands the trilogy's palette beyond 70s/80s pop. The opening is a ponderous one-take set to Radiohead's Creep while the ending invokes Florence + The Machine to show us that for these losers turned heroes, The Dog Days Are Over. (Devin Meenan)
Director: James Gunn
Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Chukwudi Iwuji.
Runtime: 150 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
A House Made of Splinters
The Oscar-nominated documentary "A House Made of Splinters" sounds unbearably bleak on paper. In it, cameras follow the young residents of an Eastern Ukrainian orphanage, where a small group of committed and maternal social workers cares for an ever-shifting group of kids. Non-Ukrainian audiences will watch the film waiting for a war to come, but it already has: these kids are here as the result of past conflicts, typically not because their parents died, but because they fell into addiction after time spent near the front lines.
"A House Made of Splinters," though, is a surprisingly gentle story, guided by cameras that capture kids playing pranks, dancing, and sharing secrets. In a way, it's a coming-of-age movie, artfully capturing bits of first friendships, crushes, and fights. The subjects could be like any other children, except their secrets are often related to their parents' alcoholism, and when they take phone calls from those parents, brows furrowed in concern and tears barely held back, they look like they're 9 going on 90.
There's profound pain in "A House Made of Splinters," but like another of this year's Best Documentary nominees, "All That Breathes," it ultimately feels like a movie about the immeasurable impact of small kindnesses amidst chaos and darkness. The people running the orphanage in Lysychansk do as much as they can for as long as they can for as many kids as they can. At once shattering and healing, this is a portrait of love, care, and tireless resilience. (Valerie Ettenhofer)
Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont
Cast: N/A
Runtime: 87 minutes
Rating: TV-MA
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
Based on the non-fiction book by Andreas Malm, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" is so intense that it might make you physically uncomfortable. And that's a good thing — we should want some of the movies we watch to move us in such ways. This feels like both a call to action and a great "getting the team together" style film as we follow several characters, all from different backgrounds, as they join together. Their mission: blow up an oil pipeline. Everyone has a different reason for wanting to blow the pipeline sky-high, but the impending doom of climate change hangs over everything, coupled with the sense that it might already be too late. Director Daniel Goldhaber — who describes the film as an "eco-activism 'Ocean's 11'" — and editor Daniel Garber cut all this together like a ticking clock heist flick, cutting back and forth in time to give us the full, jaw-dropping picture as things grow increasingly tense. The film's unapologetic call to arms was so controversial that law enforcement got involved, and if that isn't enough to pique your interest, I don't know what is. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Daniel Goldhaber
Cast: Ariela Barrer, Kristine Froseth, Lukas Gage, Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Jake Weary, Irene Bedard
Runtime: 104 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Infinity Pool
Beware of Mia Goth! The pixie-like performer is positively demonic in "Infinity Pool," Brandon Cronenberg's dark and dangerous follow-up to "Possessor." While on holiday in the (fictional) seaside town of Li Tolqa, married couple Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman meet another couple, played by Mia Goth and Jalil Lespert. At first, the couples begin hanging out together and enjoying the sights. But when a car accident lands Skarsgård's character in hot water with the local police, everything changes, and the true nature of the film slowly reveals itself. It seems that the people of Li Tolqa have found a way to create clones; exact doubles of anyone, for the right price. For a hefty amount of cash, Skarsgård's character can buy his way out of trouble and have his clone take the rap. But that raises a whole new set of questions: if you can create an exact replica of yourself, does that replica count as human? Does it count as you? It has all your memories. All your hopes and fears and dreams. Could you really send some version of yourself to certain death? You might, if Mia Goth was screaming in your ear while waving a gun around. (Chris Evangelista)
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman
Runtime: 118 minutes
Rating: There's both an Unrated Cut and an R-rated cut
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
John Wick: Chapter 4
Yeah ... sequels always face an uphill battle in trying to be a better film than the movie or movies that came before it. "John Wick: Chapter 4" wins that war and gives us an action-packed, Greek mythology-inspired epic that kept my jaw thoroughly on the sticky, popcorn-sprinkled theater floor for the last third of its also-epic 169-minute run time. Every set piece in "Chapter 4" is a piece of art in its own right, and every fight sequence showcases the actors and stunt performers' impeccable talents. And while Keanu Reeves' titular character barely speaks during his odyssey to bring down those who want him dead, this fourth film in the franchise also sheds light on the motivations of John, the actual man behind the notorious John Wick, and gives us a tragic tale within a tragic tale, with John's former assassin buddy Caine (Donnie Yen) resignedly coerced into trying to murder him.
The movie is one for the ages, and one whose fight scenes and imagery will stick with you. You'll hold your breath, you'll gasp, you'll likely even laugh when you get to that stair scene at Montmartre. If that's not cinema, I don't know what is. (Vanessa Armstrong)
Director: Chad Stahelski
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown, Rina Sawayama, Laurence Fishburne
Runtime: 169 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
Joyland
When we talk about all of the most impressive feature filmmaking debuts, all the attention tends to focus squarely on American talent — for sadly obvious reasons. But there's an entire world of vital cinema and storytellers out there, just waiting to be discovered and given the flowers they so richly deserve. Through no fault of his own, director Saim Sadiq's "Joyland" unfortunately made headlines for all the wrong reasons when the film came under fire in its home country of Pakistan and was subsequently banned for its subject matter (and later released, though with a heavily censored cut). Nevertheless, the film festival hit stands tall as an incredibly poignant and frequently hard-hitting portrait of the intersection between South Asian repression, continued stigmatization of trans people, and the cultural pressures of conforming to traditional gender roles.
The movie follows Ali Junejo's Haider, a bit of a wet blanket cracking under the weight of his disapproving patriarchal father Rana (Salman Peerzada) and Haider's own wife Mumtaz (Rasti Farooq), increasingly discontent with her station in life after marrying into Haider's family. Desperate to find a well-paying job, Haider finds himself applying for a dance troupe under the fiercely determined star, Alina Khan's Biba. It takes little time at all before Haider finds himself falling more and more into her orbit, unlocking long-repressed desires that extend to his wife as well, left alone at home without even a job to keep her occupied. Messy, insightful, and nuanced in equal measure, "Joyland" is a must-watch. (Jeremy Mathai)
Director: Saim Sadiq
Cast: Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salmaan Peerzada, Sania Saeed
Runtime: 127 minutes
Rating: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Knock at the Cabin
Who's doing it like M. Night Shyamalan? Having clawed his way back from director's jail through several risky, self-funded projects that went on to become box office hits, he's successfully become one of a handful of filmmakers — including Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele — who put butts in seats on name recognition alone. Though fans surely expected him to continue making original hits, Shyamalan made an exception to adapt a story that, in all honesty, feels as quintessentially of a piece with his career as possible.
"Knock at the Cabin" follows the broad strokes of the story's central trolley problem, where a group of passionate believers on a mission to save the world encounter a young girl and her two dads at a remote cabin and force them to kill one of their own to prevent the apocalypse. But thanks to the evocative camerawork by cinematographers Jarin Blaschke and Lowell A. Meyer, composer Herdís Stefánsdóttir's haunting score, and especially the performance of Dave Bautista as the central ringleader of what may or may not be a cult of likeminded individuals hellbent on violence, the film takes on a fascinating and deeply complex perspective when filtered through Shyamalan's unique sensibilities.
No, there's no avoiding the controversial themes regarding homophobia and faith in a higher power, or the changes made to the source material. But engage with it in good faith and you're unlikely to find a more challenging, provocative, but ultimately moving film this year. (Jeremy Mathai)
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Cast: Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abbey Quinn, Rupert Grint, Kristen Cui
Runtime: 100 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
Linoleum
Jim Gaffigan may best be known for his comedic exploits as a stand-up comedian and character actor, but the funnyman delivers a breakthrough performance by taking the lead in writer/director Colin West's mind-bending feature film "Linoleum."
The film follows Gaffigan as Cameron, an astronomer who once hoped to become an astronaut but ended up creating and hosting "Above and Beyond," an educational program reminiscent of "Bill Nye The Science Guy" that teaches kids about space and science. Unfortunately, Cameron is about to experience a midlife crisis, because his wife (Rhea Seehorn of "Better Call Saul") wants a divorce, his father is in a nursing home dealing with dementia, and that aforementioned kids program is about to be taken away from him after PBS picks it up and replaces him with astronaut Kent Armstrong (also played by Gaffigan), who also happens to be his new neighbor.
"Linoleum" has shades of Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman, with seemingly inexplicable oddities lingering throughout the movie, complete with dreamy cinematography and the charming DIY-style of "Above and Beyond." This is one of those movies where you might question where everything is headed, but the conclusion delivers an emotional gut punch that makes the rest of movie, including the pieces that seemingly don't fit, come together in a truly beautiful way. For more, read our full review from SXSW. (Ethan Anderton)
Director: Colin West
Cast: Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Katelyn Nacon, Gabriel Rush, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Ian Black, Roger Hendricks Simon, Elisabeth Henry
Runtime: 101 minutes
Rating: The movie is not rated by the MPA, but it would likely have a PG-13 rating.
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
M3GAN
She is the moment. She is your new best friend. She is M3GAN. Blumhouse came out of the gates swinging in 2023, unleashing a viral sensation and giving us our best new horror icon in years. The film was a box-office smash that justified an immediate sequel greenlight and set the bar for the most fun an audience could have at the movies. "M3GAN" takes the age-old killer doll subgenre and injects it with the AI self-awareness of "The Terminator" before throwing it into an endless loop of TikToks and slasher films. "M3GAN" is a one-way ticket to banana town from the first minute to the last, but somehow still manages to tell a sincerely heartfelt story about parental responsibilities in the midst of comedy and creepiness. "M3GAN" is a slick and clever horror comedy with all of the bonkers brilliance of the team that also gave us "Malignant." But where the film truly shines is in its direction from Gerard Johnstone. That ultra-amazing dance sequence that broke Twitter for weeks? That's the Johnstone touch, besties. Honestly, the fact that this description is more than just a gif of M3GAN dancing and chasing down Ronny Chieng is a testament to what a blast and a half this film is. If you've not yet given yourself over to the madness of M3GAN, you owe it to yourself. As a little treat. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Gerard Johnstone
Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng
Runtime: 102 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Master Gardener
Paul Schrader's "Man in a Room Trilogy" which began with the superb "First Reformed" and continued with the quite good "The Card Counter" draws to a shocking close with "Master Gardener." How "shocking" is best experienced cold, so those who've thus far missed the film should check out now.
Unlike the previous two entries in this cycle, "Master Gardener" probably requires a degree of familiarity with the filmmaker's previous work dating back to the 1970s. Joel Edgerton stars as the meticulous groundskeeper of a wealthy woman's estate in an unnamed city. When tasked with mentoring the wayward young niece (Quintessa Swindell) of the widow (Sigourney Weaver), the horticulturist's violent past as a white supremacist enforcer comes to the surface. Schrader plays a canny emotional shell game by earning the audience's sympathies for his protagonist before revealing that he murdered a Black preacher in front of his wife and daughter. The moment should knock the film out of whack, but Edgerton's controlled portrayal of a penitent monster proves a miraculously steadying influence.
There's a notable age gap between 48-year-old Edgerton and 26-year-old Swindell, which vaguely recalls Robert De Niro's disturbing fixation on Jodie Foster's pre-teen sex worker in "Taxi Driver" — and, as in that classic, Schrader keeps the sword of Damocles perilously fixed over his antihero's neck. But this is where the filmmaker unexpectedly zags towards a bonkers denouement that bestows a romantic grace upon both messed-up characters. Introducing Schrader, the sentimentalist. (Jeremy Smith)
Director: Paul Schrader
Cast: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, Esai Morales
Runtime: 110 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%
Missing
There's not much that can be said about "Missing" before first comparing it to "Searching." The 2018 desktop thriller took cues from voyeuristic, in-your-screen horrors like "Unfriended" to craft a fraught, unwieldy mystery — and created a new cinematic language in the process. "Searching" set the entirety of its story within the confines of a computer screen, but it's "Missing," its standalone sequel, that pushes that premise to a much more inventive new level.
Where "Searching" follows a hapless dad (John Cho) on the hunt for his missing daughter, "Missing" is all about a tech-savvy teen daughter (Storm Reid) doing the same to locate her mom (Nia Long), who's missing in action after a vacation in Colombia. This new perspective allows "Missing" to zip along at a pace akin to a Zoomer's stream of consciousness. Little is impossible for a teen who honed her sleuthing skills by binging true crime TikToks, and that means that the search at the heart of "Missing" is packed with coded Internet humor.
That said, Will Merrick and Nicholas D. Johnson — the editors of "Searching," stepping up for their directorial debut — never once leave the audience behind. In peeling back the layers of its central mother-daughter relationship, Merrick and Johnson give this thriller all the time it needs to breathe, and Reid and Long are more than up to the task (even if they're sharing a screen more often than an actual scene). (Lyvie Scott)
Director: Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson
Cast: Storm Reid, Nia Long, Ken Leung, Joaquim de Almeida, Daniel Henney
Runtime: 111 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
Monica
The last few years have provided a wealth of films about unpacking generational trauma, but this year's "Monica" puts the spotlight on a story studios have been too cowardly to tell. Trace Lysette dazzles in the titular role, a trans woman who journeys back home to see her dying mother, Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson) after years of estrangement after she kicked Monica out for refusing to accept her identity. When Monica finally does make it home, her mother's brain tumors and Monica's transitioned appearance mean that Eugenia doesn't recognize her. She has no idea who she is, and Monica elects to let her mother believe that she's just another person there to help.
As Eugenia gets sicker, she and Monica develop a sincere relationship that likely wouldn't have existed if she knew the truth. Writer/director Andrea Pallaoro walks a touching, impressive emotional tightrope, wisely keeping the piece quiet and subtle rather than reveling in bombastic melodrama. This isn't a sensationalist tragedy, but an extremely human depiction of healing for the sake of your own sanity. If there were any justice in the world, Lysette would be at the front of every awards contention conversation. She's at the center of just about every scene and navigates layered, complicated, heart-wrenching scenarios with painful authenticity. "Monica" is one of the year's smaller releases, but it's undoubtedly one of the best. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Andrea Pallaoro
Cast: Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza, Emily Browning
Runtime: 114 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
Pacifiction
Catalan filmmaker Albert Serra has a penchant for anti-narrative storytelling, making his films an acquired taste due to their slow-burn, meandering nature. His sixth feature, "Pacifiction," is a culmination of Serra's gifted ability to use dream logic to weave a grounded, serendipitous story that hints at the shadow of tense geopolitics by exploring the fate of De Roller (Benoît Magimel). This episodic exploration unfolds at a glacial pace, allowing us to delve deeper into what makes every character tick, while highlighting what ails the French Polynesian island of Tahiti from a narrative standpoint, now that the threat of nuclear testing looms large over the fates of everyone involved.
"Pacifiction" relies exclusively on subtext to relay its inherent complexities, and the experience becomes more enriched because of this deliberate decision. It is rather easy to dismiss Serra's intricate vision as "just vibes," but if one stops to look closer, "Pacifiction" relays its multifarious ideas through the conflicting feelings evoked throughout the experience. A mirror is held up to reveal the deep-seated claws of postcolonialism and how the gap between certain cultures and their stereotyped perceptions ends up being more damaging in the long run.
By the end, the disjointed experiences that pepper "Pacifiction" come together in electrifying ways, melding absurdist humor with sinister foreshadowing to create something truly haunting and unforgettable. Serra's latest offering, while not everyone's cup of tea, is truly one-of-a-kind and elusive in the best of ways. (Debopriyaa Dutta)
Director: Albert Serra
Cast: Benoît Magimel, Marc Susini, Matahi Pambrun, Pahoa Mahagafanau, Sergi López
Runtime: 162 minutes
Rating: Not Rated
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
Past Lives
"Love is painful" may be a trite sentiment, but that doesn't mean it isn't true. In her assured directorial debut "Past Lives," playwright Celine Song looks to tackle love through a prism very rarely seen on screen before. Nora and Hae Sung grew up as childhood friends in South Korea with a strong bond that possibly could have grown to something more as they grew older. However, Nora's family emigrates to Canada, and the two completely lose contact with one another. 12 years later, Nora has moved to New York, and Hae Sung still lives in Korea with his parents. The two reconnect through Facebook and quickly reestablish their connection, until Nora realizes that their distance could wreck the career she wants. 12 years after that, Nora is happily married to an American novelist but receives word that Hae Sung, whom she hasn't spoken to, will be in New York for a couple days, and he's still pining after her. Or, at least, his idea of her.
What transpires between these three characters — beautifully played by Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro — never goes the way you expect it to, even directly addressing the storytelling conventions you fear it might fall into. It deals with powerful ideas like the fates of souls and how those souls interact throughout time, before and after we are gone. "Past Lives" is an aching love story, but whether that means its romantic is up for interpretation. (Mike Shutt)
Director: Celine Song
Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
Runtime: 106 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Polite Society
Writer/director Nida Manzoor's debut feature is a genre-defying action-comedy-coming-of-age-heist-cultural-commentary-and-a-few-others-we-don't-want-to-spoil. The magic of it is that the film doesn't feel strained, or uneven. It's an emotional earnest, stylistically eccentric, powerfully satisfying film that promises great things from its filmmaker and cast.
"Polite Society" stars Priya Kansara as Ria Khan, a British-Pakistani teen who dreams of becoming badass Hollywood stuntwoman. Her older sister, Lena (Ritu Arya), always dreamt of being a painter, but those dreams are fading, and she's starting to understand the appeal of settling down and giving up. Convinced that Lena has been brainwashed or conned, Lena decides to pull one outlandish scheme after another to prove that Lena shouldn't abandon her personal goals, and by extension, that Ria shouldn't either.
Manzoor's film balances nimbly between plausible teen angst and all-too-recognizable adult malaise, with the injection of dynamic movie references driving Ria's world and worldview at every turn. It concludes marvelously, with action and humor and serious social criticism. "Polite Society" has something for everyone and it doesn't half-ass anything. It's a heck of a lot of movie, made with a heck of a lot of talent. (William Bibbiani)
Director: Nida Manzoor
Cast: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Shobu Kapoor, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna
Runtime: 104 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
The Quiet Girl
When nine-year-old Irish girl Cáit (Catherine Clinch) is sent to stay with her family's distantly-related cousins in "The Quiet Girl," Eibhlín (Carrie Crowley) and Seán Kinsella (Andrew Bennett), they're immediately bonded by their collective unspoken grief. For Cáit, her grief stems from a life of poverty and being neglected by her parents; her silence and restrained manner are a means of survival. Much like her, the Kinsellas dare not utter the reason for their sorrow aloud, although it's made clear to us as viewers long before Cáit learns the truth.
The story that filmmaker Colm Bairéad — adapting Claire Keegan's novella "Foster" — is telling here is deceptively simple. On the surface. it's a sensitively told drama about a child who comes to flourish for the first time in her life under the care of a middle-aged couple, in turn filling the emotional hole in their lives. But it's also a reflection on the lingering effects of grief and how it manifests in people's lives long after they're expected to have moved on. That it unfolds mainly in the Irish language through tranquil, dialogue-sparse scenes and lyrical imagery of Ireland's countryside also lends it a cultural specificity, so much so it becomes impossible to separate its setting from its themes.
"The Quiet Girl" was rightly nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, prior to beginning its limited release in the U.S. this year. It's difficult to imagine any other film in 2023 managing to sneak up on you the way this one does as you watch it, only to deliver a true knockout blow straight to the heart in its closing moments. (Sandy Schaefer)
Director: Colm Bairéad
Cast: Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Michael Patric, Kate Nic Chonaonaigh
Runtime: 94 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Reality
"Whistleblower drama" has become its own subgenre over the years, and the Sydney Sweeney vehicle "Reality" has quickly become one of the best. Based on director Tina Satter's play "This is a Room," the film is based on the real-life story of former NSA translator Reality Leigh Winner, who was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison, the longest sentence ever handed out for the unauthorized release of government information (aka whistleblowing or leaking) in regards to an intelligence report released to the media about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, namely, the presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
"Reality" is a tense nail-biter centered on a career-best (so far) performance by Sydney Sweeney. Since the film is not only based on true events but also uses the authentic, verbatim FBI interrogation transcript, "Reality" uses the real words of the US Government as the only argument needed that the United States' priorities are in questionable places. The film is an exercise in guilt and dread as we watch a person who wanted to inform American citizens of the truth slowly accept that the only way out of the situation is confession and imprisonment. Things feel pretty bleak for a lot of us these days, but "Reality" is a reminder that it's not all in our heads. (BJ Colangelo)
Director: Tina Satter
Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis, Benny Elledge
Runtime: 83 minutes
Rating: Unrated
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
R.M.N.
Director Cristian Mungiu is a force to be reckoned with in the Romanian New Wave movement, and his "R.M.N." paints a viscerally bleak picture about power dynamics that dictate one's place within a social stratum. By focusing on a local rural microcosm, Mungiu deftly exposes the multilayered racism and xenophobia that grips the townsfolk, leading to bursts of violence that are both explicit and subtle. These thematic strands, combined with Mungiu's natural inclination towards stark, grounded realism, makes "R.M.N." a deeply uncomfortable, yet essential cinematic experience.
The complexity of the human condition is on display here — the same townspeople who emerge as mostly likable or somewhat-flawed gradually evolve into an irredeemable mob with no sense of morality. Bigotry rears its ugly head, and Mungiu captures it without doling out didactic lessons or dramatic excesses. His vision for "R.M.N." is to dissect human impulses, and hone in on mental landscapes without lingering for too long. While every scene is imbued with symbolic meaning, there's ample room for subjective interpretation that bleeds into our understanding of this tense, volatile world, coupled with unforgettable aesthetics that are seared into the imagination even after the credits roll.
"R.M.N." ends on a rather "Rashomon"-esque note, but this ambiguity is meant to underline the thread of reigned-in despair that permeates through Mungiu's work. The ending is a hapless cry to lament the state of the world, where cycles of injustice and inequity unfurl unhindered, like an ouroboros. (Debopriyaa Dutta)
Director: Cristian Mungiu
Cast: Marin Grigore, Judith State, Macrina Bârlădeanu
Runtime: 125 minutes
Rating: 14A
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Rye Lane
It's a cliché to praise a movie's setting for being a character in its own right ... so I won't do that. What I will say, however, is that Raine Allen-Miller's endlessly charming rom-com "Rye Lane" is more than just an adoring love letter to the South London districts in which it takes place. It also recognizes that the spots in which we find romance — especially the unexpected variety — are forever linked to our experiences afterward, no matter how they (and we) may change over time.
"Rye Lane" embraces the single-day whirlwind romance format of films like Richard Linklater's "Before" Trilogy, following the sensitive Dom (David Jonsson) and the enthusiastic Yas (Vivian Oparah) as they help support one another in the wake of their recent breakups. All the rom-com tropes you know and adore are there but refashioned with a modern Gen Z sensibility, starting with a meet-cute in a gender-neutral bathroom. By grounding these conventions in relatably awkward but never cringe humor (with two charismatic up-and-coming actors at the center of it all), Allen-Miller succeeded in crafting a film that's as much an ode to life's possibilities as it is a celebration of Black life, love, and joy.
That energy also translates from a technical perspective. "Rye Lane" has more visual zest in its pinkie than many other films have in their entire bodies, using a fisheye lens to drink in the details of its vivacious setting while affectionately capturing every insecurity and quirk etched into its leads' faces. If Allen-Miller's irrepressible adoration for both her characters and South London doesn't wear off on you by the end of the film, it's probably best that you double-check your pulse. (Sandy Schaefer)
Director: Raine Allen-Miller
Cast: David Jonsson, Vivian Oparah, Karene Peter, Malcolm Atobrah
Runtime: 82 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
Saint Omer
Documentarian Alice Diop makes her fiction filmmaking debut with this masterfully measured courtroom drama that most directors would view as an open-and-shut case, and, thus, devoid of suspense. Diop, however, transforms the tale of Laurence Coly (a brilliant Guslagie Malanda), a young Senegalese immigrant who admits to drowning her 15-month-old child, into a rueful, tough-minded examination of womanhood and racism in a society that cannot begin to understand a cultural outsider's experiences. Diop based her film on the real-life trial of Fabienne Kabou, which she attended in 2016, and uses Kayije Kagame's melancholy journalist as a surrogate to express her deeply conflicted feelings about what she witnessed.
Malanda's Laurence is not an instantly sympathetic subject. Her impassive admission of guilt and belief that her unimaginable actions were caused by "sorcery" befuddle the female judge and outrage the male prosecutor. Even her affair with a married 54-year-old white man, which produced her child, is depicted as an ambiguous mix of opportunity (for her) and callousness (from him). Diop's matter-of-fact depiction of the trial, shot largely in static mediums and close-ups, asks us to consider every word without prejudice. Ultimately, we're not searching for a motive, but seeking to understand the conditions under which a woman of a culture quite apart from ours could be driven to murder a child she, on the basis of all available evidence, clearly loved. Diop offers no judgment, but, via one masterfully delivered monologue and a heartbreaking final scene, earns the viewer's sympathy. (Jeremy Smith)
Director: Alice Diop
Cast: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville, Aurélia Petit, Xavier Mali, Robert Canterella, Salimata Kamate
Runtime: 122 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
Sanctuary
"Sanctuary" is the kinkiest rom-com since "Secretary," only with the gender roles flipped. Rebecca (Margaret Qualley) is the dominatrix to Hal (Christopher Abbott), the heir to a hotel chain. Leadership doesn't come naturally to Hal, but he's gained confidence through his submission. That's why he thinks it's time to end this relationship; he can't be the boss in public while submitting in private. Rebecca won't let this end without a struggle, so she tells Hal that she's been recording their sessions and hidden the evidence in the room. Hal tears apart the room, "The Conversation" style, to find the recordings and determine if they even exist.
"Sanctuary" is a screwball comedy, with Qualley tearing through dialogue with the speed and confidence of Katharine Hepburn and Abbot playing the exasperated straight man. It unfolds almost entirely within a hotel room, leaving the characters confined in circumstance and setting. A few times Rebecca or Hal consider leaving, but they only make it as far as the elevator. Rarely is a break-up movie about a couple realizing how badly they need each other.
Fittingly for a story about BDSM, "Sanctuary" is an exploration of power dynamics in relationships — from romance to familial to business and how those roles are fluid; the same person occupies different positions of power in different contexts. Through roleplay, both Rebecca and Hal can be who they want to be and there's little more attractive than honesty (Devin Meenan).
Director: Zachary Wigon
Cast: Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott
Runtime: 96 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
Scream VI
In a world where profitable movie franchises are inevitable, "Scream VI" serves as a continuation of a new era of final girls who are forced to transform their trauma into literal armor. Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin take the self-aware meta route with their latest entry into the "Scream" franchise, where the legacy of Ghostface looms larger than ever and spills beyond Woodsboro and creeps into a bustling metropolis. The results are deliciously scary, as the paranoia of being gutted and stabbed in a city teeming with thousands is ever present here, and no swanky high-rise is immune to the wicked machinations of Ghostface.
The slasher elements in "Scream VI" maintain the consistent thrill of previous entries — there's an apt amount of gore, with navels being gutted and bodies being thrown from window ledges. The film speeds through its kills with bold audacity, much like the Ghostface(s) revealed at the end, and manages to evade franchise fatigue, thanks to self-referential humor and subverted expectations. It is still fun to see a slasher delve into the role trauma plays into triggering cyclical violence, either in the form of maniacal revenge schemes or desperate self-defense. There's also a more brutal edge to the killings, as this is a Ghostface that is willing to cross all lines while leaving suffering in their wake.
With the aid of adequate tonal balance, great kills, and the meaningful return of familiar faces, "Scream VI" amounts to a blast from start to finish. (Debopriyaa Dutta)
Director: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox
Runtime: 126 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
Showing Up
Kelly Reichardt is one of the great American filmmakers of the 21st Century, creating emotionally rich and keenly observed stories about working-class people making their way in the world. Unlike many other films about these people, her films aren't about strivers looking to get their way out of their situation. Reichardt's films understand the hardships these people go through, but they are about people just looking to maintain their current life without frills, dealing with things like love, family, friends, and their own passions like anyone else is.
"Showing Up" centers on Lizzy, a working sculpturist, played by Reichardt's regular muse Michelle Williams. Lizzy just wants to make sure all her sculptures are in order to prepare for a showing of her work, but life keeps throwing things at her. Her water heater is busted, and her landlord (Hong Chau), who is also an artist, keeps putting off replacing it. Her brother (John Magaro) is struggling with a lot of mental issues. And a bird has crashed into her home, and she tries nursing it back to health. For some filmmakers, this could be an anxiety-filled melodrama, but in the hands of Kelly Reichardt, it is just as reserved and contemplative as all her best work. In fact, "Showing Up" is easily the director's funniest film, even with all its quiet heartbreak. Kelly Reichardt's batting average is one of the highest out there, and "Showing Up" continues that streak. (Mike Shutt)
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Cast: Michelle Williams, Hong Chau, John Magaro, André Benjamin, Judd Hirsch
Runtime: 108 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
Sisu
At the risk of this sounding too much like a college term paper, I feel compelled to begin any conversation about Jalmari Hellander's "Sisu" with a quote from an esteemed archaeology professor from the 1930s.
It goes something like this: "Nazis... I hate these guys."
Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr. may have been speaking in a personal, not a professional capacity he said it, but he was speaking a powerful truth. Nazis suck, and movies and video games and comic books in which Nazis get punched are not typically works of art that we take moral issue with. If you're looking for villains your hero can take down, en masse, look no further.
So it goes that "Sisu" — an incredibly efficient, deeply satisfying action thriller — gets away with the simplest plot in the books. It's the end of World War II, and Nazis pick a fight with someone who can not only fight back, but can and will do anything necessary to survive and destroy them. Trap him in a field of landmines, he'll start tossing landmines at you. Hunting dogs have his scent, he will literally set himself on fire to get out of that pickle.
Masterfully crafted, inventive, angry and in your face, "Sisu" is a spetacular bloodbath of a movie. (William Bibbiani)
Director: Jalmari Helander
Cast: Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan, Mimosa Willamo, Onni Tommila
Runtime: 91 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
Skinamarink
We all know what it's like to be young, afraid, and alone in the dark. "Skinamarink" is an experimental horror movie that preys on the most primal of fears, the feeling of being alone and helpless and unable to comprehend your situation. Eschewing traditional plot and character in favor of an oppressive mood and chilling vibes, director Kyle Edward Ball inserts the viewer into the narrative itself, using POV shots and abstract angles to both disorient and immerse. In the film, two young children find themselves trapped in their increasingly unfamiliar home with an entity that means them harm. Too naive to understand the sheer unreality of their situation but old enough to know they should be very, very afraid, they struggle to survive in an increasingly hostile landscape dominated by darkness and often lit only by the faint glow of the television.
"Skinamarink" is a cruel movie, a fascinating and appalling descent into unanswerable madness. Older protagonists would question their situation more openly, but these two children only know that something is wrong. Survival, and nothing more, is at the front of their minds. When the scares do come, often after excruciating sequences of intentional and abstract nothingness, they arrive with the force of a sledgehammer. "Skinamarink" weaponizes an eerie sense of repetitiveness, of becoming comfortable in an awful situation, to hit you as hard as you can when you least suspect it. Horror movies rarely get under the skin quite like this. (Jacob Hall)
Director: Kyle Edward Ball
Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, Jaime Hill
Runtime: 100 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%
Smoking Causes Coughing
The mind of filmmaker Quentin Dupieux seems to have grown in a primorial puddle of bongwater, spilled lazily in the corner of the research section of the Bibliothèque Nationale de France. Equal parts deadpan and absurd, Dupieux's films are often fascinating, if not somewhat infuriating in their aggressive pointlessness. In his film "Rubber," a horror-adjacent film about a living, killer car tire, the narrator declares the movie to be a triumph of "no reason."
Dupieux's new film, "Smoking Causes Coughing" may be his silliest, and yet his more coherent, yet. The central characters are tokusatsu escapees called the Tobacco Force, each of them named after a toxic chemical in cigarettes; Nicotine, Methanol, Mercury, Ammonia, and Benzine use the power of cigarette smoke to best their enemies. They then declare in a half-assed sort of way that their message is that kids shouldn't smoke. The 80-minute film then sojourns to a lake for a Tobacco Force team-building exercise (their Nick Fury is a revolting rat puppet that women find sexually irresistible). While there, they tell stories. The film then becomes an anthology piece with each story stranger than the last. It ends with an alien invasion.
This is Dupieux's laconic weirdness at its height. The film feints in the direction of meaning, only to deliberately pivot away. It doesn't wrap up the viewer, so much as prank them. And, golly, there is certainly a certain kind of twisted integrity in devoting an entire superhero comedy to how insubstantial superhero comedies are. "Smoking Causes Coughing" feels like a filmmaker trolling the audience. What's not to love? (Witney Seibold)
Director: Quentin Dupieux
Cast: Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Lacoste, and Anaïs Demoustier
Runtime: 80 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
It took several years for us to see Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) back again on the big screen, and the wait was well worth it. "Across the Spider-Verse" builds off the events of "Into the Spider-Verse" and, like the movie before it, bombards the viewer with a kaleidoscope of sound and visuals that transport you on not only Miles' journey, but Gwen's (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) as well. Add in a surprisingly delightful performance by Jason Schwartzman as the villain with ambitions, and the movie sets the stage (thanks to a cliffhanger ending) for the final installment in the trilogy.
"Across the Spider-Verse" is more than just impressive animation. At its core, it's a story about growing up, and how our relationships with our parents change as we become adults in our own right. We see this with Miles and with Gwen, and their arcs in the film are believable, even when set against a technicolor, multi-dimensional background. It says a lot that the Spidey variants in the film are mere sprinkles on the movie rather than the main attraction (something that other multiverse films of late can't say). The only downside to the film is that we have to wait to find out the ending to Miles' story. (Vanessa Armstrong)
Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni
Runtime: 140 minutes
Rating: PG
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
The Starling Girl
In "The Starling Girl," the chemistry between Eliza Scanlen and Lewis Pullman is hotter than it has any right to be. In any other movie, this wouldn't cause such a moral dilemma — especially not now, when chemistry and charisma feel like qualities at equal risk of extinction in Hollywood. But Laurel Parmet's debut feature is all about the affair between a sheltered 17-year-old girl and a hot youth pastor over a decade her senior, which means that their searing dynamic is but a vessel for loaded themes of abuse and religious trauma.
"The Starling Girl" is probably one of the most conflicting watches of the year, if only because Parmet is so committed to capturing her heroine's perspective above all else. As Scanlen's title character, Jem Starling, grapples with her own coming of age — and grates against all she's been taught as a God-fearing, self-denying fundamentalist — we feel everything with an aching sense of clarity. Desire and shame are a part of Jem's daily life long before Pullman's slightly-skeevy Pastor Owen comes into the picture. He is but the catalyst for a reckoning that forces Jem to reconsider what she wants out of life, and while the power imbalance at play here is more than enough to raise an alarm, Parmet still manages to capture the bad and the good with as little judgment as possible. (Lyvie Scott)
Director: Laurel Parmet
Cast: Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Austin Abrams, Jimmi Simpson, Wrenn Schmidt
Runtime: 111 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Since he's led plenty of blockbuster movies and hit sitcoms, written three memoirs, and engaged a highly publicized battle against Parkinson's Disease, plenty of people know the story of actor Michael J. Fox. But in the documentary "Still," Fox's story comes to life in a truly cinematic fashion.
Since this is a doc, there are the obligatory interviews with Fox as he recounts his life and career, from early days in Hollywood to massive stardom from "Family Ties" and "Back to the Future" and beyond. Fox has no problem reminiscing about the times in his life when his fame turned him into a bit of a cocky jerk, and one of those unfavorable moments also led to him meeting Tracey Pollan, a "Family Ties" co-star who would become his wife and force him to reassess his life.
There's also a potent emotional core from Fox's lingering Parkinson's diagnosis that makes it even more personal. It pervades every moment Fox is onscreen speaking, his body constantly shifting, and there are spontaneous moments where Guggenheim and Fox just talk candidly about what's happening as his meds wear off, discussing how it feels inside his brain when that happens.
Furthermore, what makes "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" all the more captivating is the slick, narrative-style dramatizations that make this stand apart from your typical documentary. But of course, it's Michael J. Fox who makes this a must-watch, and if you didn't love him already, you certainly will after the movie is over. Read our full review right here. (Ethan Anderton)
Director: Davis Guggenheim
Cast: Michael J. Fox, Tracey Pollan
Runtime: 95 minutes
Rating: Rated R for language
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
Talk to Me
Every few years, a new horror movie shows up and announces the arrival of talent that demands your time and attention. And with "Talk to Me," it's hard to imagine a future where horror fans don't spend every waking moment wondering what Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou are going to do next. Not since "Hereditary" has a new horror movie managed to blend sheer terror with accessibility, telling a story so disturbing with such craft. If the blasphemous blend of blockbuster excitement and sheer wrongness that powered "The Exorcist" is the watermark many genre filmmakers chase, consider "Talk to Me" as a film worthy of joining the conversation.
Like the greatest teen horror movies, the Philippous don't treat their leads as flesh for the grinder, but characters we quickly learn to love before we're asked to watch them suffer. Sophie Wilde gives a breakout performance as a grieving young woman who participates in an occult party game that allows her to communicate with the dead. But it's a dangerous process, and one she quickly abuses alongside her irresponsible friends. There's thematic meat on the bone here ("Talk to Me" could easily be read as a film about how loss can lead one down the darkest roads), but that's for the post-movie coffee conversation. Because in the moment, the film is as scary as anything released in theaters in the past few years. Even seasoned horror fans will need to check their nerves. (Jacob Hall)
Director: Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou
Cast: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen
Runtime: 95 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
Theater Camp
Of all the arts, theatre is the most uniquely insular. That fact doubles when you're talking about theatre school, and triples when you're talking about theatre camp. It's the perfect environment for events that are simultaneously of incredibly high and low stakes; what happens at theatre camp will undoubtedly stay at theatre camp, but in the moment, it'll be the only thing that matters.
Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman's "Theater Camp" captures that special blend of deluded self-importance and heartfelt emotion beautifully. Expanding on their 18-minute short film version made in 2020, this feature-length movie allows Gordon and Lieberman (along with co-writer/co-star Noah Galvin) to explore a lovable cast of characters that much more, as the film winningly mashes together the best of camp movies ("Meatballs," "Wet Hot American Summer") and "let's put on a show" movies ("The Band Wagon," "The Producers," even a dash of "Fame") wrapped in a mockumentary package that recalls TV like "The Office" and the cinematic works of director Christopher Guest.
While "Theater Camp" is first and foremost a warm-hearted comedy, it never loses sight of its characters nor seeks to make easy parodic targets out of them. In other words, it's a very "inside baseball" satire, made by and for those who love theater without excluding those who enjoy mocking it. Inspired by films and TV shows already beloved by theatre kids, Gordon and Lieberman have made a brand new movie destined to be just as beloved by theatre kids of this generation and beyond. (Bill Bria)
Director: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman
Cast: Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Platt
Runtime: 94 minutes
Rating: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
You Hurt My Feelings
When I saw "Enough Said" back in theaters in 2013, I was absolutely blown away and could not wait for the next film from writer/director Nicole Holofcener and actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, someone I adore who had rarely been given the opportunity to lead a film. It took a decade to get their next collaboration, but it was thankfully worth the wait. In "You Hurt My Feelings," Louis-Dreyfus plays a memoirist trying to write her first novel. She is married to a therapist, played by Tobias Menzies, who is struggling to connect with and help his patients. She turns to her husband for advice on everything she writes, which he always encourages, but one day, she accidentally overhears him telling a friend that her novel isn't very good.
Like "Enough Said," "You Hurt My Feelings" is a hilariously truthful examination of honesty and trust in a relationship. With their previous film, it was the start of relationship, but here, it's about how those things can lapse and throw something once thought as secure for many, many years into a complete tailspin. Julia Louis-Dreyfus continues to be the perfect vessel for Holofcener's brand of neurosis, and Tobias Menzies ends up being the perfect scene partner for her, matching her comedically and dramatically at every turn. I felt Nicole Holofcener went a little off-course with her last film, "The Land of Steady Habits," but I'm pleased to see her working at the peak of her powers again. (Mike Shutt)
Director: Nicole Holofcener
Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeannie Berlin
Runtime: 93 minutes
Rating: R
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%