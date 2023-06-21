The 47 Best Movies Of 2023 So Far

Every year is a great year for movies if you just look hard enough, and 2023 hasn't required much hard looking at all. Great movies have been cropping up with regularity, from a number of sources. It's easy to forget about the disappointing summer blockbusters when the good ones have been so spectacular. It's easy to stop moaning about the stale state of modern cinema when you look into the margins and find indie films that prove the medium is thriving outside of the multiplex spotlight. And if you think Hollywood is officially out of ideas, we have good news: It's easy to look to films from across the world to find stories that are as original, moving, and special as anything else.

Welcome to our regularly updated list of the best movies of 2023, which will be a living document throughout the rest of the year. We stand by every title on this list, and if you want a good time at the movies (whether that means a trip to the theater or an evening on the couch), consult this article. We've got you.