Elemental Required The Most Computer Power Pixar Has Ever Used For A Movie

This week brings Pixar back to theaters again with the release of "Elemental." The new animated movie unfolds in a place called Element City, which has evolved around characters made of water, fire, land, and air. The inhabitants live together as best they can, though fire people still feel a bit like outcasts due to their naturally destructive elemental existence. But that doesn't stop a spark from flying between a go-with-the-flow water guy named Wade and a fiery young woman called Ember.

However, for an entirely different reason beyond elemental opposition, bringing together characters made of water and fire was supremely challenging for Pixar Animation. In fact, Wade and Ember being made of water and fire required Pixar to change their workflow throughout production. But perhaps the most interesting revelation from "Elemental" filmmakers was that the film required more computer power than Pixar had ever used for a movie before.

As production designer Don Shank explained during an "Elemental" press event that /Film attended back in March, having characters made of fire and water forced them to go back and forth constantly between what they wanted artistically and what was technically possible in animation, which may explain why it took seven years to come together. Shank said: