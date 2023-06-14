Pixar's Elemental Had A Particularly Difficult Time Creating Water Characters

Pixar's new movie "Elemental" (read our review here) may seem like a simple story on the surface. Many even think it borders on being retreads of "Inside Out" or "Zootopia," just with characters made up of earth, air, water, and fire. But there's a powerful story of belonging at the center of it, one that's inspired by the true story of director Pete Sohn's parents and their immigration to the United States from Korea but has even larger implications bubbling beneath the surface for a variety of marginalized people. At the same time, there's literal bubbling thanks to the presence of lead character Wade (Mamoudou Athie), who is made of water, and his potentially romantic relationship with a fire woman called Ember (Leah Lewis). In fact, the properties of water proved to be quite challenging when it came to bringing Wade to life, which was rather surprising to the filmmakers.

During a press conference at Pixar Animation earlier this year, Pete Sohn and producer Denise Ream spoke to /Film and other members of the media about the making of the movie. The two filmmakers agreed that their initial concerns were focused on animating Ember and her fire body rather than Wade and his body of water. But despite having animated water at Pixar for years, even setting movies like "Finding Nemo" and "Finding Dory" almost entirely in the ocean, they quickly learned that animating Wade and the various water characters in the movie proved to be much more challenging than they anticipated.