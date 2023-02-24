Linoleum Director Colin West Talks Emulating Charlie Kaufman And Working With Jim Gaffigan [Exclusive Interview]

How did you determine how much you wanted to hint that there was something else going on with the narrative? There are some weird things that you could discount as Cameron's mind playing tricks on him and that kind of thing. But there are hints here that you don't even realize what's happening until a second viewing, when you know what's coming at the end. How did you find that balance so that you weren't giving it away, but at the same time, it wasn't too strange for people to be react like, "I have no idea what's going on here"?

It was definitely, again, another one of these tapestries to weave. I think a lot of it came down to the editing, because we had a lot there on the page. You look at the last 15 minutes of the movie, there's really hardly any dialogue. It's told through montage and flashbacks almost. I think a lot of this, especially in terms of setting up for the ending reveal, I suppose, came in the edit, and it was trying to delicately figure out how much we can push something without totally giving it away. I will say, though, we always came back to basing decisions on emotion rather than logic.

Some people in watching it on the first view will come up to me after a screening and say, "I figured it out in the first 30 minutes. I think I figured it out." And I think that's great. I'm really not trying to hide it. The clues are there for a reason. If you sleuth hard enough, you can start to piece it together and at least come up with concepts of what might be going on. But in terms of the edit, Keara Burton, the editor, is incredible. We were also trying to figure out the way in which we could set up this world subjectively. How can we get the audience in the point of view of our lead character, and how could we see the world through his point of view, so he can somehow start to justify all of these bizarre incidences? Of course, by the end, it's all turned on its head. But yeah, again, the whole movie, that was quite a thing to make.

Even though this is more of a dramatic performance for Jim Gaffigan, he really comes to life on the science show, "Above and Beyond." Who's responsible for the fantastic makeshift look of that show, and what was it like to develop that within the movie?

So good. Again, going back to our production designer, Mollie Wartelle and her team, she was perfect for this film, because she has this handmade aesthetic that just really works to set up tone. Of course, I was a huge "Bill Nye the Science Guy" fan, and a lot of the show comes from Bill Nye and these low budget public access shows. Actually, my friends and I, two of which are the producers on this movie, back in high school we actually had our own public access TV show. Every Sunday we actually had to fill a half an hour of stuff, and of course, we're 16 or 17, so we're making total ripoffs of "Lord the Rings" or whatever that week's film is. But it was a blast. Knowing that world in and out was so fun.

Actually, we shot all that TV show stuff on the first day. So it was really fun for the cast and crew too, to be able to laugh along with it. Because Gaffigan, between takes, he's there doing stand-up for us and trying new bits and stuff. So the crew loved him, and especially with this fun world that he got to play with all these pieces, that was a real joy to start off the shoot with.