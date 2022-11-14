Pakistan's Joyland Was Banned In Its Own Country, But Can Still Qualify For The Oscars

Despite being banned in its home country, the Cannes hit "Joyland" will still be eligible to represent Pakistan at the 95th Academy Awards. Variety confirmed in a report that the November 11th ban from the country's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting does not mean Saim Sadiq's feature debut is being revoked from consideration, thanks to some important loopholes. In order for a movie to qualify for the Best International Feature Film, it must screen for a minimum of seven days in a European country by the end of November, which its campaign managers told Variety it intends to do.

You might be wondering how a movie poised to be Pakistan's entry for the Oscars can still maintain that standing in the event that it gets banned, and that's understandable. However, "Joyland" still remains Pakistan's official entry because it was originally granted permission to screen in the country in August — according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the film received a censor certificate that was recently revoked due to "written complaints" on its alleged obscenity.

Since its official selection was made public on September 30 (via The Express Tribune), this means "Joyland" still had permission to screen in Pakistan when its Oscars Selection Committee chose it to represent the country. Academy rules also state that once a country submits a movie for international consideration, they are prohibited from retracting its submission for whatever reason.