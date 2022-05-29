Triangle Of Sadness Wins Palme d'Or At Cannes, Park Chan-Wook Wins Best Director

While Park Chan-wook's latest film, "Decision To Leave," lost out on the Palme d'Or, it earned Park himself the best director prize. This marks Park's first win at Cannes for Best Director, though not the first time he and his work have been honored at the festival.

Park is one of the most renowned filmmakers in his homeland of South Korea, which itself has a strong profile on the stage of world cinema (and television). He first came to international prominence for his 2003 revenge thriller, "Oldboy." That film won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes, essentially the runner up award to the Palme. In 2009, his vampire film "Thirst" won the Jury Prize.

"Decision To Leave" marks Park's first film since 2016's "The Handmaiden," an adaptation of Sarah Waters' 2002 novel "Fingersmith," albeit with the setting changed from Victorian England to Japanese-occupied Korea. In between these films, Park also directed all six episodes of the 2018 BBC mini-series, "The Little Drummer Girl," adapted from a 1983 John le Carré novel. This was his second English language work after the 2013 film "Stoker." He will be returning to TV for an adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel, "The Sympathizer."

"Decision To Leave," based on an original script by Park and Jeong Seo-kyeong, has been called a mystery thriller with a romantic edge. It follows a detective (Park Hae-il) simultaneously investigating and falling in love with a widow (Tang Wei).

Produced by Moho Films and presented by CJ ENM, "Decision To Leave" will be released internationally by MUBI, both via streaming and for theatrical exhibition in the US and the UK during Fall 2022.

When those of us unlucky enough to have not been at Cannes finally see these films, let us hope they live up to the hype these awards bring.