Television has a long history of being the home to Western shows, popularized by long-running series like "Gunsmoke" and its contemporaries. Since then, the genre has enjoyed a resurgence during the streaming era, from neo-Westerns to a whole line of shows created by Taylor Sheridan. This, of course, is only possible through stellar performances elevating these classic archetypes and Wild West stories. Many actors that furthered the legacy of Westerns on the silver screen got their start starring in genre projects on television first.

With that in mind, we're looking at the best actors to ever star in Western television shows across the genre's longstanding presence in the industry. To be clear, we're focusing on the actors specifically and not the series they appeared in, though many are the best Western shows ever. That celebrated quality comes from these actors that helped make these series precisely so memorable.

These are the 15 best Western TV actors ranked, each cementing the genre's enduring legacy on television.