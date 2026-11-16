15 Best Western TV Actors, Ranked
Television has a long history of being the home to Western shows, popularized by long-running series like "Gunsmoke" and its contemporaries. Since then, the genre has enjoyed a resurgence during the streaming era, from neo-Westerns to a whole line of shows created by Taylor Sheridan. This, of course, is only possible through stellar performances elevating these classic archetypes and Wild West stories. Many actors that furthered the legacy of Westerns on the silver screen got their start starring in genre projects on television first.
With that in mind, we're looking at the best actors to ever star in Western television shows across the genre's longstanding presence in the industry. To be clear, we're focusing on the actors specifically and not the series they appeared in, though many are the best Western shows ever. That celebrated quality comes from these actors that helped make these series precisely so memorable.
These are the 15 best Western TV actors ranked, each cementing the genre's enduring legacy on television.
15. The Virginian
Despite running for nine seasons, "The Virginian" is a classic Western show that isn't as widely remembered by today's Western fans. The series' nameless title character was played by James Drury, one of the few actors who stuck with the show for its entire run. The Virginian himself is a mysterious figure whose true name and exact details of his background remain unknown as he defends a ranch in Wyoming. Drury maintained that sense of mystery about his character for nine seasons, while delivering plenty of Western action along the way.
Before starring in "The Virginian," Drury had developed his genre chops in guest roles on "Gunsmoke," "Rawhide," and "The Rifleman," to name a few highlights. That means that by the time Drury made his debut as the Virginian, he was visibly confident with the minutiae that comes with starring in Western television. Even as the show visibly evolved to better fit changing audience sensibilities, Drury remained a steady constant that kept the series cohesive. While not as widely recognized as contemporaries like James Arness or Michael Landon, James Drury was a major presence in television Westerns for nearly a full decade.
14. Chuck Connors
Many of the Western television stars in the '50s and early '60s were flinty-eyed and square-jawed archetypes. Few actors at the time better embodied those clean-cut qualities better than Chuck Connors, star of "The Rifleman." Airing from 1958 to 1963, Connors played Lucas McCain, a Civil War veteran and single father living on a ranch in the New Mexico Territory in the 1880s. Connors later starred in the short-lived series "Branded," with the classic Western series about blacklisting ending shortly after Connors disagreed with its political subtext.
On "The Rifleman," Connors' character was a strong-willed figure often doling out second chances to those he encountered. In "Branded," Connors was a guy trying to prove his honorable character while trying to find a fresh start along the frontier. Through both different takes on the genre, Connors projected a sense of confidence in his work with an All-American swagger. Another Western television actor overlooked by modern audiences, Chuck Connors brought a paternal quality to the genre.
13. Clint Eastwood
If this was a list that ranked the best Western movie actors, Clint Eastwood would be much closer to the top of it. But since we're keeping this strictly to television work, Eastwood will have to settle for this spot, which is still a worthwhile achievement given the genre's breadth, to be fair. Before his association with Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone and the spaghetti Western sub-genre, Eastwood starred as Rowdy Yates on "Rawhide." Eastwood appeared in all eight seasons of the series, from 1959 to 1965, with Yates and his fellow cowboys on dangerous cattle drives each season.
Even before he developed his gruff and morally compromised Man with No Name archetype, Eastwood still knew how to command a scene in "Rawhide." Watching Rowdy Yates grow from an impulsive cowboy to a responsible trailboss was watching Eastwood himself grow into a confident lead actor. "Rawhide" also started Clint Eastwood down the path to become a director, as he grew interested in working that side of the camera too. Eastwood would leave an indelible mark on the Western genre at large, and his work on television deserves its wider recognition too.
12. Richard Boone
Though it ran for four seasons, "Have Gun – Will Travel" feels like an underrated Western TV show everyone needs to watch. Headlining the 1957 series was Richard Boone, playing a mercenary gunslinger simply known by his nickname Paladin. In contrast to the more bucolic genre protagonists, Paladin is a sophisticated man with expensive taste and an impressive educated background. Boone made those qualities palatable in performance without bucking the conventions of the Western genre to create something that felt unique.
Through his performance as Paladin, Boone revamped what was possible for a television cowboy, still a quick-draw gunfighter but just as likely to solve problems with his wits. Boone carried over those intelligent qualities to his performance as the title character in the 1972 Western series "Hec Ramsey." One of the best '70s Western TV shows, "Hec Ramsey" let Boone play the part of a frontier forensic scientist, another contrast to the usual protagonists in the genre. Richard Boone was the thinking man's Western star on television, something the genre could frankly use more of.
11. Lorne Greene
Among the longest-running Westerns in American television history is "Bonanza," which ran from 1959 to 1973. The show focused on the Cartwright family, headed by its patriarch Ben, played by Lorne Greene across all 14 seasons. Greene's character provided a paternal grounding presence to the family-oriented show, leading his three adult sons on their 19th century ranch Ponderosa. This role often involved Ben dispensing sage wisdom but also leaping into action himself whenever his sons or home was threatened by unsavory figures passing through.
As far as television father figures in the Western genre go, Lorne Greene set the template on "Bonanza." His performance as Ben Cartwright alternated between a stern, no-nonsense character and someone who projected a great, if understated, warmth, which worked for the show. This presaged Greene's later paternal role on "Battlestar Galactica" as the original Commander Adama, though he embodied those qualities more fully on "Bonanza." A generational father figure that quietly held "Bonanza" together for its lengthy run, Lorne Greene brought a steadying paternal energy to the frontier.
10. Steve McQueen
Clint Eastwood isn't the only Western movie actor to find success on television before transitioning to the silver screen. Steve McQueen starred in the 1958 black-and-white Western show "Wanted Dead or Alive," playing bounty hunter Josh Randall. Armed with a converted repeating rifle, Randall was a man of action rather than words, reflecting McQueen's taciturn strengths. Compared to the more friendly protagonists that populated the genre at the time, Randall was a real hardened figure, but with a compassionate side to his rough-and-tumble exterior.
Steve McQueen's legendary Western series is mandatory viewing, and a lot of that distinction comes from McQueen himself. Even on the small screen, McQueen brings a steely-eyed intensity to his performance as Josh Randall that elevates "Wanted Dead or Alive." But more than just performing admirably in the show's many action set pieces, McQueen gets us to care for his ice-cold character rather than making him a gun-toting curmudgeon. McQueen would star in Western movies for the last 20 years of his life, and those qualities are seen forged in his performance on "Wanted Dead or Alive."
9. Walton Goggins
The Western genre is a real playground for character actors and there are few character actors working today in Hollywood that are better than Walton Goggins. In the neo-Western series "Justified," Goggins played Boyd Crowder, an irascible ne'er-do-well and the greatest frenemy of series' protagonist Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). In the post-apocalyptic series "Fallout," Goggins plays a very different Western character, a ghoul mutated by nuclear warfare but still every bit a gunslinger. Both characters have an ornery quality to them but showcase the different things Goggins can do within the genre.
Goggins consistently brings a slyly fun energy to his characters and that's true of his major Western television roles. Boyd is a slimy figure and yet we can't help but root for the guy on some level because there's a charming theatricality to his conniving nature. Similarly, the Ghoul is one of the most overtly fun characters in "Fallout," yet we get glimpses at his painful past making him more than a rotten caricature. As people are finally catching on to how good he is at what he does, Walton Goggins is enjoying his moment in the spotlight after decades for good reason.
8. Michael Landon
Chances are, if you were watching television Westerns in the '60s through the early '80s, you saw Michael Landon. After Landon appeared in the underrated '50s Western pilot for "The Restless Gun," he went on to star in "Bonanza" when it premiered two years later in 1959. Landon appeared as Little Joe Cartwright for all 14 seasons of the hit series before going on to star in "Little House on the Prairie" in 1974. In addition to starring as family patriarch Charles Ingalls, Landon regularly wrote and directed episodes of "Little House on the Prairie," emphasizing its wholesome themes.
Simply put, Michael Landon was a Western television staple from 1959 to 1983, starring on shows that put a strong focus on family. As Little Joe, Landon played more of a conventional archetypal hero, defending Ponderosa Ranch with his father and brothers. As Charles Ingalls, Landon presaged the Hallmark hero, espousing family values while raising his children on the frontier. Consciously leaning into his creative strengths and interests, what Landon brought to the genre, he brought expertly for over two decades.
7. James Arness
"Gunsmoke" star James Arness was always going to earn a spot on this list, it was just a matter of where. For an incredible 20 seasons of television, Arness played U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon on "Gunsmoke" from 1955 to 1975, protecting the Wild West community of Dodge City. Arness went on to reprise his role as Dillon for five television movies, while also starring in the 1977 series "How the West Was Won." John Wayne helped launch "Gunsmoke" and gave Arness his seal of approval, cementing Arness' genre bonafides as the show premiered.
Reportedly, James Arness had doubts about his acting abilities during "Gunsmoke," but he did exactly what his role required. Matt Dillon is a gruff, no-nonsense lawman that served as a reliable source of authoritative strength in the show. While he may not have brought a tremendous amount of range, Arness played those expected qualities expertly for two whole decades. The television actor who was a Western staple for an entire generation, James Arness was as much of a genre constant as his character.
6. Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott is an actor practically tailor-made for the Western genre, with his gruff drawl and impressive mustache. Elliott also has the distinction of being a Western actor still working today who appeared on "Gunsmoke" as a testament to his longevity in the industry. Sam Elliott starred in the short-lived '80s Western "The Yellow Rose," but he would receive more recognition on television decades later. Collaborating with Taylor Sheridan on several projects, Elliott would really hit his creative stride in the 2021 limited series "1883."
Taylor Sheridan loved working with Sam Elliott in "1883," and in watching the show, it's easy to see why. The veteran actor is both a no-nonsense wagon train leader and a grieving family man, taking full advantage of the nuance that comes with his role. But even beyond "1883," whenever Elliott shows up on-screen for a Western project, audiences in the know are aware they're up for something special. A character actor who feels just as natural appearing in a Western as he does breathing, Sam Elliott is a consistent fan-favorite.
5. James Garner
Compared to the unflappably morally upstanding Western heroes that crowded television in the late '50s, James Garner's Bret Maverick was a revelation. The original protagonist of the 1957 series "Maverick," Bret and his brother Bart (Jack Kelly) would try to avoid conflict, having no trouble coming off as cowards. However, the card shark siblings' moral compass keeps them from letting the vulnerable get preyed upon, making them reluctant heroes. Garner would later play a sardonic hero figure in the short-lived and offbeat 1970s Western "Nichols," playing into humorous strengths even more.
James Garner kept his performances full of wry charm, with his characters still capable of saving the day even if they had to be forced to do it. To make those types of roles palpable to a discerning audience requires a steady supply of charisma and a sharp sense of humor, with Garner bringing both in ample supply. Garner had no problem in eschewing his leading man image and making himself the butt of a joke, yet still somehow coming off as cool. That makes him one of the easily most personable actors to ever star in multiple Western television series.
4. Kelly Reilly
As you can surmise from this list, the Western genre has been one dominated by male actors for much of its on-screen legacy. But while everyone from Amanda Blake on "Gunsmoke" and Kim Dickens on "Deadwood" helped offer a female perspective on the genre, Kelly Reilly is a true revelation. Playing Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone," Reilly depicts her volatile character as an unpredictable wild card throughout the popular series. The sequel spin-off "Dutton Ranch" places Beth center stage alongside her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) for more neo-Western drama.
Even acting opposite Western heavyweights like Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly commands full attention whenever she's on-screen in "Yellowstone." This speaks to so much of the show's appeal coming from Beth as the family's raw nerve, never to be underestimated and lightning-quick to anger. After the departure of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, it was largely Reilly's performance that kept "Yellowstone" afloat and fueled interest in its continuation spin-offs. There's been many fantastic actors who have broken the Western genre's male hegemony, but Kelly Reilly does it with a sledgehammer, and Beth wouldn't have it any other way.
3. Robert Duvall
The late, great Robert Duvall put loads of time and effort in the Western genre in television and movies for his entire career. But the most fondly remembered Western project that Duvall ever starred in, and rightfully so, is the '80s limited series "Lonesome Dove." Duvall plays former Texas Ranger Gus McCrae in the 1989 production, a man in his twilight years who embarks on a cross-country horse drive to Montana. Duvall brings a wily energy to the miniseries, but shows an increasing amount of vulnerability as the story progresses and some of the venerable actor's best work on-screen ever.
Long before Duvall headlined "Lonesome Dove," he was making memorable appearances in Westerns like "True Grit" and "Joe Kidd." With the wisdom of age and experience from his extensive acting career, including his cinematic Western work, Duvall plays McCrae at the perfect time in his life. Years later, Duvall starred in the 2006 Western miniseries "Broken Trail," proving he hadn't lost a step in the genre. These two miniseries showcase Duvall's natural talents in Westerns, still delivering silver screen-worthy performances before prestige television took off.
2. Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant is another actor that's had the privilege of headling two acclaimed Western series, one set in present day and the other a period piece. On "Deadwood," Olyphant played Seth Bullock, a real-life lawman trying to instill order in the lawless mining town in the 19th century. On "Justified," Olyphant played Raylan Givens, a modern U.S. Marshal who was still every inch the gunslinger that Bullock was. While both distinct roles that Olyphant brings to life in differently engaging ways, he does bring a clear swagger to both his Western lawman characters.
As Bullock, Olyphant played a character who was allowed to suffer, experiencing tragedy and turmoil while maintaining a thankless task. Comparatively, Raylan is the ultimate in neo-Western cool, quick on the draw and with a quip as he faces the criminal element in Kentucky. Olyphant is an actor who doesn't get enough credit for demonstrating his clear range in his Western roles, elevating both considerably. Olyphant reinvented the gunslinger archetype, making it more personable and nuanced all at once without compromising the power those types of roles project.
1. Ian McShane
As great as Timothy Olyphant is on "Deadwood," Ian McShane steals virtually every scene that he's in playing Al Swearengen. Given the pedigree of the HBO original series and the rest of the cast's stellar performances, that's no small feat but McShane consistently exceeds expectations. Swearengen is Deadwood's crime boss, but the role is much more complex than being a mere mustache-twirling villain. McShane brings a revealing gravitas to his character, at once prone to violent outbursts and moments of vulnerability in Swearengen's quiet moments.
Ian McShane earns the top spot here, because what he brought to the role of Al Swearengen is unmatched, adding tremendous depth to what could've been a shallowly conniving antagonist. There is a real intelligence to McShane's performance that goes deeper than reciting lines, and whenever Swearengen is seen surveying Deadwood from his balcony silently, that depth is visibly apparent. McShane can convey so much without saying a single word, and it's his work that truly makes "Deadwood" one of the best HBO original shows of all time. McShane may not have the breadth of genre work as other actors on this list, but what he brought to table in three seasons and a television movie is remarkable.