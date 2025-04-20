Why James Arness Had Doubts About His Acting Skills During Gunsmoke

Television westerns are few and far between now, but there was a time where they ruled supreme on all the big networks, with "Gunsmoke" having one of the biggest impacts on CBS. It was notable for being one of the first series westerns for an adult audience, in addition to lasting a then-unprecedented 20 season run across two decades. The craziest part is that the show maintained consistent ratings to the point that its cancellation came as a surprise to everyone involved. As is the case with any long-lasting show, however, it's not at all uncommon for some of the main cast to jump ship in the manner that Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake did.

Advertisement

But let no one accuse series lead James Arness of never giving 100% to "Gunsmoke" as he played Marshal Matt Dillon, Dodge City's purveyor of justice, through and though for all 635 episodes of the series' run.

Prior to getting the gig of a lifetime, Arness had a modestly successful acting career with parts in sci-fi creature features like "THEM!" and "The Thing From Another World", but never really emerged as a huge star. A lot of his other big screen excursions came about due to his friendship with one of the most popular cowboys of the silver screen, John Wayne. Arness would star alongside him in films like "Hondo," "Island in the Sky," and "The Sea Chase." But "Gunsmoke" was undoubtedly Arness' big break.

Advertisement

History shows the western drama would go on to become a television sensation and radically transform the influx of adult westerns on television, but behind the scenes, Arness didn't know if he could pull it off.