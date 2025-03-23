John Wayne Has A Secret Cameo In Gunsmoke

When television viewers turned in to CBS for the first episode of "Gunsmoke," they weren't treated to its regular opening theme song. Nope, they found themselves staring at the biggest movie star in Hollywood, who'd been recruited to vouch for the quality of the network's new Western series. "Good evening," he said. "My name's Wayne. Some of you may have seen me before. I hope so."

Wayne went on to (needlessly) remind viewers that he'd made his name in Westerns, and that he was visiting their living rooms to spread the "Gunsmoke" gospel. "No, I'm not in it," he quipped. Then he got on with the shilling:

"I wish I were though 'cuz it's the best kind of its thing that's come along. I hope you'll agree with me. It's honest, it's adult, it's realistic. When I first heard about the show 'Gunsmoke,' I knew there was only one man to play in it: James Arness. He's a young fella, and may be new to some of you, but I've worked with him, and I predict he'll be a big star — so you might as well get used to him like you've had to get used to me. And now I'm proud to present my friend Jim Arness in 'Gunsmoke.'"

Somewhere in Hollywood, Arness and the cast of "Gunsmoke" were watching this introduction with jaws planted firmly on the floor. It was assumed that Arness called in a favor to the Duke, but this wasn't the case at all. Arness had no idea what was coming and couldn't have been more flattered. "It was absolutely marvelous," he once said in an interview with the Archive of American Television.

How good was Wayne's word? CBS ultimately kept "Gunsmoke" on the air for 20 years, helping to launch the careers of folks like Burt Reynolds and Dennis Weaver. It was never the flashiest show, but for viewers who loved meat-and-potatoes Westerns, it satisfied time and again. Arness played Matt Dillon for 635 episodes, and, aside from starring in the failed cop series "McClain's Law" in the early 1980s, stuck to Westerns for the rest of his career.