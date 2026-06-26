This Classic Western Series Was A Reaction To Hollywood's Struggle With A Worrying Trend

The late B-movie legend Larry Cohen was primarily known for making outrageous horror flicks and actioners. "It's Alive" tells the story of a newborn mutant baby that feasts on people, while "The Stuff" is about a yogurt-like substance that turns consumers into zombies. That said, Cohen's work was always laden with poignant social commentary, some of which he had to disguise to get his point across. This brings us to "Branded," a forgotten 1960s Western TV series that sneakily critiqued McCarthyism.

"Branded" tells the story of Jason McCord (Chuck Connors), a U.S. cavalryman who gets ousted after being deemed a coward. The soldier is forced to live in shame afterward, despite not doing anything wrong — much like the actors and filmmakers who were exiled from Hollywood for holding left-wing political views back then. Cohen might have found himself blacklisted for telling a story like this, but he was careful about disguising the allegorical elements of "Branded." As he wrote in "Larry Cohen: The Stuff of Gods and Monsters:"

"It would have been unthinkable to have dealt with this subject literally in the 1960s, but by taking the blacklist and dramatising it in an acceptable manner — and in a popular form like the Western — it was possible. So, I thought I'd do a Western show about somebody whose reputation had been destroyed, and that taint and those accusations followed him around wherever he went."

Unfortunately, Cohen's time on the underrated Western series led to problems with its main star. Political differences reared their terrible head on the set, and "Branded" proved to be pretty short-lived.