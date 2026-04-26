There was a time when Westerns absolutely ruled American television, with each of the major networks boasting their own fan-favorite genre shows. The Wild West was alive and well on TV for decades, mirroring the genre's concurrently enduring popularity on the silver screen. However, as the 1970s drew to a close, Westerns began to fade in pop culture relevance both on the big and small screens. What was once a staple in the United States' entertainment output became a shadow of itself as studios turned to different genres.

With that in mind, Westerns still have a vocal fan base who hold special reverence for the series that maintained the genre's television heyday. With dozens of shows produced in the medium's first several decades, there are shows from this era that still retain their appeal today. To clarify, we're focusing on series that premiered before 1980 when the genre was still enjoying widespread popularity on television. These are the 15 best classic Western TV shows ranked, each bringing their own enduring vision to the genre.