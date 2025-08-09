This Classic Chuck Connors Series On Prime Video Is A Must-Watch For Western Fans

Westerns are having another moment in the sun lately, and you can see evidence of it all over the various streaming services people use the most. Titles like "Gunsmoke" are cracking the Nielsen Top 10 rankings decades after they went off the air, and viewers are more tapped into the genre than they've been in years. But, there's an underrated Western series that people might have missed in their quest to find the next "Bonanza" or "Yellowstone" out there. If you love cowboy tales, you need to check out "The Rifleman" starring Chuck Connors over on Prime Video, as it's an essential show for the genre on TV, and it doesn't get as much love as its slightly more popular contemporaries.

Chuck Connors is the name at the top of the marquee for "The Rifleman," and he played Lucas McCain for five seasons on ABC starting in 1958. His character was a Union American Civil War veteran, and during the Battle of Five Forks, he became something of a legend for his prowess with a Winchester Model 1892 rifle. (A running theme of "The Rifleman" stems from his choice to use such a signature weapon, and the fact that the firearm in question wouldn't be released until 1892 despite the show taking place in the 1880s.) Along with his son Mark (Johnny Crawford), McCain becomes the obvious person to deal with any real problems near North Fork, New Mexico.

"The Rifleman" was produced by a trio of TV mainstays during the show's run: Jules V. Levy, Arthur Gardner, and Arnold Laven. The trio worked on Chuck Connors' beloved western series, but they also brought another hit to the genre with "The Big Valley," which ran from 1965-1969. Laven, in particular, has his fingerprints on a bunch of TV history with directing credits on "CHiPs," "The A-Team," "Mannix," and more in the ensuing decades. So, it's safe to say that "The Rifleman" comes from some memorable stock on the small screen.