The 5 Best John Wayne Movies That Are Streaming For Free

Let's get this out of the way from the start: John Wayne was a problematic figure, and he is reviled in some quarters for his track record of bigoted views and Commie-bashing during the Red Scare. However, there is little denying that the Duke was a true Hollywood legend and one of the most memorable actors in the history of cinema. Over 45 years since he passed away, Wayne is still one of the first names that spring to mind when we think about Western movies, and rightly so. But he also transcended the genre that made him a superstar, standing alongside the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Mickey Mouse, and Marilyn Monroe as an icon of the 20th Century.

Like many modern viewers, I didn't know a ton about Wayne until quite recently when I started writing about his movies for /Film; as a progressive type, I felt an aversion towards him due to all the unsavory stories that have tarnished his legacy. I had to put my feelings aside and try to separate the art from the artist, and now I genuinely appreciate his work in cinema. He was a magnificent presence who could dominate a film with his aura while also helping his co-stars shine, and he was awesome on the screen: At 6 feet 4 inches tall, his bulk always seems to fill the frame and cameras evidently just loved looking at him.

Born Marion Robert Morrison in 1907, Wayne started out as a prop boy for John Ford on various Tom Mix Westerns before gradually carving out a career of his own, mostly with bit parts before getting his first lead role in Raoul Walsh's "The Big Trail" in 1930 (which was the first movie where he was billed by his screen name, "John Wayne"). Over the course of 50 years, Wayne appeared in over 170 films, most famously Westerns but also classic war movies like 1949's "Sands of Iwo Jima" and 1962's "The Longest Day," in addition to popping up in romantic dramas such as John Ford's 1952 version of "The Quiet Man" and playing a Roman Centurion in 1965's "The Greatest Story Ever Told." Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to Wayne's movies, there are currently plenty to choose from for free on an assortment of streaming platforms. Here are five of the best.