Before Clint Eastwood And John Wayne, One Actor Dominated Westerns For Years

Actor Tom Mix made his feature film debut, as far as film scholars have been able to determine, in the 1909 Western "The Cowboy Millionaire" (directed by Francis Boggs and Otis Turner). The name of Mix's character is not known. "The Cowboy Millionaire" is a rarity in Mix's filmography in that it survives to this day. Most of Mix's films, sadly, are lost media; no prints survive. He was one of the most prolific American actors of his generation, appearing in multiple one-reel Westerns every year from 1909 to 1929. In 1916 alone, he appeared in 37 movies, which is three films per month and one extra besides. 1914 was also a banner year for Mix, as he appeared in a mere 15 movies yet directed 14 of them. Overall, Mix appeared in about 150 films in his career, usually playing the same type of paternal, friendly, heroic cowboy character in each one. Of those films, however, only about 35 survive.

Mix, in other words, was the king of Westerns decades before John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, and years before Gene Autry or Roy Rogers (whose catchphrase would gain a new lease on life thanks to "Die Hard"). Indeed, his ubiquity as a Western star in the early decades of cinema helped cement the genre while also establishing the image of the archetypal American cowboy. In time, the visual of the actor in his outsize white cowboy hat became synonymous with Westerns. Even after his death in 1940, authors of pulp novels and Western comic books continued to use Mix's name and likeness to sell their wares. Deep cut comic book collectors might very well have a rare issue of "Tom Mix Westerns."

His legacy continued for years after that. Case in point: In Blake Edwards' 1988 film "Sunset," which was set in Hollywood in the 1920s, Bruce Willis played Mix opposite James Garner's Wyatt Earp. That movie was mostly a fantasy, but it did get one thing right: Mix was one of the many silent-era actors who had trouble transitioning from silent filmmaking to sound. In fact, Mix's mainstream career more or less came to an abrupt halt in 1928 when Fox decided not to renew his contract and transition to talkies.

