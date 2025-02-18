The Forgotten Bruce Willis Western That Featured Wyatt Earp

Though the summer movie season of 1988 would not officially begin until the May 20 opening of Ron Howard and George Lucas' "Willow," movie buffs hungry for spectacle after enduring an unusually weak spring (led by Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" and Oscar-winning holdovers like "The Last Emperor" and "Moonstruck") were eagerly looking forward weeks in advance of this kickoff and wondering which of the studios' big-ticket offerings would satisfy as wholly as "The Untouchables," "RoboCop," and "Predator" had done the previous year. Amid the glut of mostly unpromising sequels, there were two seemingly sure things (Robert Zemeckis' "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" and the Eddie Murphy vehicle "Coming to America") and a smattering of originals toplined by some of the biggest stars in the industry.

And then there was "Die Hard."

As you likely know, John McTiernan's classic was initially viewed by some as a looming folly based on 20th Century Fox's curious decision to pay TV comedy star Bruce Willis a then hefty $5 million to hopefully become the next Stallone or Schwarzenegger. Up until then, Willis had only starred in one movie, Blake Edwards' zany romantic comedy "Blind Date," which received lousy reviews while grossing a so-so $39 million on a $16 million budget. Given that it opened a week ahead of the most talked-about television event of the season (i.e. the "Moonlighting" episode in which Willis and Cybill Shepherd finally consummated two years' worth of simmering sexual tension), the conventional wisdom held that Willis had failed to make the leap to big-screen stardom.

This made "Die Hard" a massive dice roll for Fox, one that wouldn't be called until the film's release in July. But three months out from its opening, Willis did have a chance to buoy the studio's hopes by starring in an off-beat two-hander that toyed with the legend of Western lawman Wyatt Earp. How did that work out?