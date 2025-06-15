John Wayne's Best Western, According To IMDb

You don't need us to tell you that John Wayne was one of the best Western movie actors of all time, but what was his finest Western film? There are plenty of great picks in a career that spanned five decades, both with his regular and most famous collaborator John Ford and with other directors ("Rio Bravo," "True Grit," etc). Two landmark films with Ford often dominate the conversation: Wayne's star-making turn in "Stagecoach," and his unusually dark odyssey in "The Searchers." Both are brilliant shout-outs, but if you pay any attention to IMDb rankings, the director and star went one better with "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance."

Released in 1962, John Ford's absorbing drama explores the clash between the romanticized myth-making of the Old West and the American frontier's hard-won transition to democratic law and order. That might sound like a bit of a snooze if you're expecting classic matinee-style shootouts and horse action, but Ford and Wayne deliver on those counts, too. "Liberty Valance" is a grown-up Western that is also a cracking piece of entertainment, giving us the first onscreen meeting between Hollywood legends Wayne and James Stewart; an engaging love triangle; a cast of colorful supporting characters; and Lee Marvin as the title character, surely one of the meanest black hats to ever stalk through a saloon.

"The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" occupies an important place in Western movie history, serving as a curtain call and the passing of the torch. It was Ford's final film in the genre with the Duke, providing John Wayne one of his best roles, and Ford himself was approaching the end of his career as a Western director. After doing arguably more than any other filmmaker to chronicle the American West, he was an influential auteur who was also beginning to reckon with his legacy; two years later, his last Western, "Cheyenne Autumn," would effectively serve as an apology for how he had portrayed indigenous Americans in the past. Meanwhile, "Liberty Valance" helped bridge the gap between the early revisionist Westerns of the 1950s and the more gritty and violent likes of Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West" and Sam Peckinpah's "The Wild Bunch." Let's take a closer look at what makes it so memorable, and why it's Wayne's highest-rated Western on IMDb.