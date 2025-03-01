The Highest-Rated Westerns On Metacritic Are Surprising

Next up, we have "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre," a completely different kind of Western about greed. Based on B. Traven's novel of the same name, John Huston's film unfolds like a straightforward yet riveting parable about greed. Humphrey Bogart stars as Fred Dobbs, a dubious, scheming gold prospector who's searching for an opportunity when he travels with his partner Bob (Tim Holt) to the mountains of Mexico. However, before any of that happens, both Fred and Bob are initially cheated out of their wages from a previous job and forced to earn them back the hard (and violent) way. It is only when the pair heads out in search of gold that their true hearts are made known to us. Suspicious and paranoid, these men scheme against others and each other before ultimately getting involved in all sorts of shenanigans and, in the end, undergoing a terribly rude awakening.

Playing such a conniving character consumed by greed was a gamble for Bogart, who usually embodied heroic or morally grey figures (whom we end up rooting for) up until this point in his career. Fred's transformation doesn't occur overnight, of course; there is plenty of foreshadowing in the form of literal events and visual imagery, accompanied by a slow-burn corruption that gives way to greed-induced paranoia. One would think that two men who know what it is like to be hoodwinked and robbed of their earnings would understand the pitfalls of greed, but are we ever so quick to learn? If anything, the fact that Fred and Bob were cheated at the start of the film reinforces their paranoid suspicions. They know that their fellow man is not trustworthy and that the only way to covet gold is to snatch it out of someone else's hands.

The focal and thematic contrast between "The Wild Bunch" and "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" reflects the diverse range of material the Western genre can accommodate. While one film frames its outlaw renegades as imperfect men of honor, the other completely strips its two working-class leads of their core humanity. Despite these innate differences, Peckinpah's film was actually inspired by Huston's Neo-Western, highlighting the complex web of influences that can help shape standouts in the genre. So long as these films continue to capture the complexity of the human experience, there will always be more space for additional entries in this genre.