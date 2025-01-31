What Exactly Is A Spaghetti Western?

The Gold Rush of 1849 caused thousands of people to flee the Eastern part of the United States and head west to seek easy money, dug up out of the ground. A lot of the lands Americans were infiltrating weren't being overseen by any kind of widely recognized law, and the boomtowns that hastily formed kind of had to make up their infrastructure as they went along. A whole new world formed: the Wild West.

American writers of fiction were telling tales of the "Great American Frontier" as early as the 1820s (some bibliophiles may be familiar with the works of James Fenimore Cooper), but the Western literary genre began to explode in the late 1850s and 1860s. Pulp novels began to proliferate across the country, and the "penny dreadfuls" invented a lot of the icons and trappings we see in Westerns to this day: gunslingers, bounty hunters, lawmen, etc. Real-life figures often became fictionalized — and made legendary — by these trashy books. Many of the stories from said Westerns also made their way to the stage in traveling gunslinging shows.

Some of the earliest movies drew from pulp Western traditions, and the genre made a happy marriage with the new medium. One of the earliest Westerns, the 90-second short "Annie Oakley," was released in 1894. For multiple decades, Westerns were the ascendant genre throughout Hollywood, as filmmakers could haul camera equipment out to the deserts of California and shoot on the cheap. They were mythic and inexpensive at the same time.

By the late 1950s, Westerns were finally starting to wane in popularity in the United States, but by then, a new generation of filmmakers grew up being influenced by them. In particular, several Italian directors latched onto the genre, and reinterpreted them in a new, markedly Italian style. The new Italian Westerns from the 1960s were called "Spaghetti Westerns," named after the well-known Italian pasta.