The Boys Comics Have A Telling Homage To A Classic Clint Eastwood Western

The comic book version of "The Boys" ran for 72 issues, but as issue numbering can often be, this is misleading. Writer Garth Ennis also penned three six-issue "The Boys" mini-series that are essential parts of the story: "Herogasm," "Highland Laddie," and "Butcher, Baker, Candlestickmaker." Counting these and the 2020 epilogue mini-series "Dear Becky," "The Boys" is really 98 issues.

When "The Boys" was collected as trade paperbacks, these miniseries were included as if they were part of the series' main run. ("Herogasm" was volume 5, "Highland Laddie" volume 8, and "Butcher, Baker, Candlestickmaker" volume 10.)

"Herogasm" is a business as usual arc of the Boys infiltrating a Supe orgy. ("Herogasm" later became one of the best episodes of the "Boys" TV series.) "Highland Laddie," meanwhile, is about Hughie taking a break from Supe-hunting and going back to Scotland, whereas "Butcher, Baker, Candlestickmaker" finally fills in the backstory of antihero Billy Butcher.

Called back to England for his abusive father's funeral, Butcher remembers his life story. It turns out he was a bad lad who enlisted in the Royal Marines to escape his family. After the Falklands War, however, he couldn't adjust to a life without killing until he met his eventual wife, Becca. Then one day when they were vacationing, she was raped by a Supe and died giving birth to the rapist's baby, making Butcher rededicate his life to killing every superpowered c**t on planet Earth. The mini-series ends with a title card quoting the ending of Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" (see below). The words reflect Becca's sad fate and how that sent Butcher on a path she would've never wanted, implying she was wrong to think she could fix him.

Dynamite Entertainment

This is a slight misquote (in the film it's "notoriously vicious and intemperate") but Ennis still clearly knows his "Unforgiven." Both that film and his comics explore similar themes about masculinity and violence, so Ennis invoking Eastwood to end Butcher's story is a fantastic denouement.