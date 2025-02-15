Where Was Little House On The Prairie Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

When it came time for "Little House" to end, it meant the end of the set of Walnut Grove, too. Landon not only starred as the show's father figure, but also wrote and directed the series finale, and he wrote a story in which the townsfolk decide to destroy the town rather than let it fall into the hands of evil robber-barons. When the townsfolk in the show blew up their homes and shops, those explosions were real and the sets were completely decimated. In an interview with The New York Times, Landon explained that there was a requirement for the land to be returned to the way it was before the studio leased it, meaning the buildings had to go, and that he felt like his solution was the right one:

"I think it makes for a good strong pioneer ending. It was also a nice catharsis for the cast and crew. There were lots of tears when we finally blew up the town. The actors had all become very attached to their own buildings, so it was very emotional."

The end of a TV series has to be tough, and saying goodbye to your workplace knowing you truly can never go back again is sure to cause some tears. (Although it could have been worse — the cast of "M*A*S*H" didn't really even get to say goodbye before a fire destroyed their finale set.)

There was an attempt to bring back the fictional Walnut Grove, however. The folks at Big Sky Ranch later built a full replica of the town and the Ingalls' family farm for tourists to visit, but those sets were unfortunately destroyed in a fire in 2003.