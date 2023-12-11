The M*A*S*H Finale's Set Was Reduced To Ash In The Middle Of Filming

In terms of actors, the sole link between Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H" and the long-running CBS sitcom is Gary Burghoff, who played the nerdy, childlike company clerk Eugene "Radar" O'Reilly. But while the series gradually became a less ribald and more humanistic take on characters, it retained some of the film's anarchic spirit by shooting on its still-standing locations at the Fox Ranch in Malibu Creek State Park. The TV crew made some minor alterations to the tents, but for the most part the show's exteriors were identical to the film's. All told, this was a minor flourish that was lost on most viewers, but for fans of Altman's movie, it was a nice gesture that linked the series to its considerably rowdier (and undeniably problematic) predecessor.

Using the 4077th's Malibu exteriors created a bit of a spatial disconnect when the series was assigned Stage 9 at 20th Century Fox Studios. This was the smallest soundstage on the lot, and it didn't match up to the broader scale suggested by the exteriors. The operating tent's quarters were especially tight, and this artifice could clash when an episode cut back and forth between the soundstage and the ranch. This was initially a major source of irritation for co-creator/producer Gene Reynolds, but everyone eventually accepted the studio-bound limitations and, given the show's legendary 11-season run, managed quite nicely.

This isn't to say all was swell out west at the Fox Ranch. According to Ed Solomonson and Mark O'Neill's "TV's M*A*S*H: The Ultimate Guide Book," the compound had several drawbacks, one of which could've proved fatal for the cast and crew.