A Real Moment Between Two M*A*S*H Actors Ended Up In The Show's Finale

More than 50 years after its premiere, "M*A*S*H" is still one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. The show became a phenomenon across its 11 seasons and bowed out on a high note with a finale that was watched by millions. The show also became so firmly entrenched in the cultural zeitgeist that decades later, viewers are still curious about the cast and the relationships behind the scenes. There have been some great recent reunions in recent years — for one, Mike Farrell and Alan Alda read (and then criticized) an AI-written "M*A*S*H" script earlier this year. Unfortunately, several key "M*A*S*H" castmates have passed away over the years, leaving us to remember them through their work and through memories shared by loved ones and costars.

David Ogden Stiers, who played haughty newcomer Charles Winchester III in the later seasons of "M*A*S*H," passed away in 2018 at the age of 75. Though Stiers didn't remain in the public eye as much as some of his fellow castmates, he continued working throughout his post-"M*A*S*H" life, including shows like "North and South" and "The Dead Zone," and as a voice actor in films including "Beauty and the Beast," "Lilo & Stitch," and "Pocahontas." Stiers was famously private by nature, loved classical music, and came out as gay late in life in 2009. He also formed a unique bond with costar Loretta Swit, whose Margaret Houlihan shared an emotional moment with his Winchester in the show's series finale.