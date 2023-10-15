M*A*S*H Star Loretta Swit Pitched Margaret's Best Story Arc Herself

Once you've seen all of "M*A*S*H," it can be tough to rewatch some earlier season episodes. The Korean War-set sitcom was heartfelt and inspired from its first season to its last, but the earlier seasons also prominently featured some kinks the show would later work out. The worst of them? The initially one-note writing of Nurse Margaret Houlihan (Loretta Swit), whose nickname Hot Lips is a good indicator of how the show felt about her early on.

In the show's early days, Margaret alternated between appearing to be a shrill stick in the mud and an amorous "other woman" for sniveling jerk Frank Burns (Larry Linville). When she was subjected to sexual harassment at the hands of our heroes, she was the butt of the joke for taking it too personally, and audiences never got much sense of her inner self. As the series began establishing its own unique tone and moving away from the Robert Altman movie that inspired it, though, Margaret slowly became one of the most vital characters. Her characterization was subtle at first, but a major relationship shake-up that began in season four put her on the path toward becoming much more than a punchline. It was a plot point that, according to Swit, series writers let her help craft herself.