Alan Alda Asked ChatGPT To Write A M*A*S*H Episode, And It Was All About Superstitious Underwear

For "M*A*S*H" fans, the best time of year (aside, perhaps, from the show's birthday — it just turned 50 in 2022) is pretty much whenever cast members from the beloved military comedic drama end up in the same place. It's rare to see these actors and artists, now mostly in their 80s, reunite, so when they do get together, it always feels like a special celebration. The most recent reunion came earlier this year when B.J. Hunnicutt actor Mike Farrell popped over to Alan Alda's long-running science and communication podcast "Clear+Vivid" to help him read a scene from "M*A*S*H." Except, there was a catch: the brand new scene from the show that ended back in 1983 was actually written by artificial intelligence, with some strong guidance from Alda.

If you recoiled a bit at the mention of AI writing there, that's totally understandable. But it's worth noting that this podcast was recorded before AI became a cornerstone issue in the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors' Guilds' ongoing fights for equal pay and fair treatment. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were still a few months away when Alda got on the phone with Farrell to read a ChatGPT-made "M*A*S*H" episode, but their ultimate takeaways from the experience demonstrate exactly why writing should be left to, you know, real human writers.