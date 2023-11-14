The Only M*A*S*H Actor To Appear In Both The Movie And The TV Series

Robert Altman's "M*A*S*H" was a New Hollywood sensation upon its release in 1970. It announced Altman as one of the most exciting filmmakers in Hollywood, and turned Elliott Gould and Donald Sutherland into A-list movie stars. Several of the supporting cast — namely Robert Duvall, Sally Kellerman, and Tom Skerritt — got a career boost as well. So when Larry Gelbart sold CBS on the idea of a sitcom adaptation of the material two years later, these actors were far too prominent to reprise their roles in the series (it's worth noting that television was considered small time in relation to movies back then).

Gary Burghoff was a different story. As Corporal Walter "Radar" O'Reilly, the diminutive Burghoff didn't pop on your first viewing of the movie. He darted to and fro in the background, but never strayed too far from his superior, Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake (Roger Blake). Radar didn't participate in the company's shenanigans, but he didn't object to them — at least not outwardly. He just took their acting out as a given, and inexplicably thrived in the chaos.

Radar is a unique character. Indeed, for Gelbart's creative team, he might've been the hardest to re-cast. Fortunately for them, Burghoff's career hadn't taken off like his castmates', so rather than hunt for a Burghoff facsimile, they offered the role to the genuine article — and he took it!