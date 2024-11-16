The Correct Order To Watch David Lynch's Twin Peaks

To put it simply, the correct order to watch "Twin Peaks" looks like this:

Season 1

Season 2

"Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me"

"Twin Peaks: The Return"

Sounds easy, right? Well, there is also some bonus material to address, and some context you should probably know ahead of time.

One important thing to note here is that there are two versions of the pilot, and you should make sure you're watching the right one. If you're using an official streaming service, this won't be an issue, but if you're being a sleazy pirate, you might end up watching the international version by mistake. This is a version of the first episode with additional footage tossed in to turn it into a self-contained movie so the studio could still sell it even if the rest of the season wasn't greenlit. If you watch this version, the biggest question of the show — who killed Laura Palmer? – will be spoiled for you in that international pilot, so just watch the U.S. pilot instead.

Also, I've personally always considered everything from the pilot to "Episode 16" (season 2 episode 9) to basically be one big season, as "Episode 16" is when the big mystery of Laura's killer is finally resolved. It's wild to realize that the best part of the original "Twin Peaks" run, the episodes that many people saw and enjoyed, aired entirely within the span of eight months, from April 1990 to December 1990. After that, "Twin Peaks" mania fizzled out hard, but that doesn't mean it wasn't worth watching...