Why John Hart Replaced Clayton Moore In The Lone Ranger

The Lone Ranger made his debut on a Detroit radio station in 1933, invented by either the station's owner, George W. Trendle, or the show's writer, Fran Striker. (There's some debate on the matter.) As fans of Westerns will know, The Lone Ranger was a masked vigilante who operated in the wilds of 19th century America, tracking down criminals with his best friend, a man named Tonto. Tonto's origins were never made wholly clear, although he's most likely Apache, Comanche, or Potawatomi. The Lone Ranger rode a horse named Silver, and used silver bullets to dispatch his victims.

The Lone Ranger's origin story is the stuff of comic book lore. The Ranger's older brother and a posse of other Texas Rangers were on the trail of an evil criminal named Cavendish, when, thanks to a betrayal, Cavendish got the drop on them. Cavendish killed them all, but left a young boy alive. The young boy is nursed back to health by Tonto, and he fashions a mask out of his dead brother's vest. Thereafter, he becomes obsessed with justice.

In 1949, "The Lone Ranger" TV series debuted, and it was incredibly popular, lasting 221 episodes over its five seasons before finally getting canceled in 1957. Jay Silverheels played Tonto and Clayton Moore played the Lone Ranger in the TV series, with an actor named John Hart stepping into the title role from 1952 to 1953. Clayton Moore came back in 1953 and ran out the show's tenure. He was one of TV original pulp heroes. Like many of the best Westerns ever, the show was loved, if not always acclaimed.

But why did Clayton Moore step away from the role? All the online sources say that Moore left "The Lone Ranger" due to a contract dispute, and that has become the generally accepted knowledge. It seems, though, that the lead actor swap for "The Lone Ranger" is a little more nuanced and mysterious than that. Indeed, looking at Moore's 1999 New York Times obituary, he claimed ignorance as to why he was fired for a year.