Westerns used to be the staple genre on American television for decades with long-running series like "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza." Though the genre doesn't have the widespread ubiquity it once enjoyed, prolific television creator Taylor Sheridan has spurred a resurgence with his line of shows. With so many great Western shows around, it's only inevitable that some series are going to fall through the cracks. There are countless overlooked Western television series that are overshadowed by their more popular and enduring counterparts still are still generally recognized.

After taking a look at the best Western TV shows ever, we're going to focus on shows that need wider appreciation. These are series that may have been successful during their original run but didn't have the cultural staying power as some of their contemporaries. In other cases, we're including shows that didn't get much recognition at all, either only receiving a brief run or international productions overlooked in North America.

Here are 10 underrated Western TV shows everyone needs to watch at least once, especially if they're fans of the genre.