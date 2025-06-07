Bruce Campbell Starred In A Canceled Sci-Fi Western From The Creator Of Lost

Carlton Cuse needs no introduction to sci-fi fans. As the co-showrunner of "Lost," he helped create one of the genre's most popular shows of all time (even if the finale was divisive), and that's an almighty legacy to have. However, one of his previous forays into small-screen sci-fi, "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.," is lesser-known. The one-season wonder aired in a death slot before being canceled in 1994. That's a shame, as the Bruce Campbell-starring Western is an unsung gem — and it deserves to ride again.

If you are looking for another show like "Lost," then "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." might not be for you, as it eschews mind-boggling mysteries in favor of good, old-fashioned, action-packed adventure. Co-created by "Indiana Jones" alum Jeffrey Boam, it's a weird, pulpy yarn starring Campbell as the titular cowboy — a Harvard-educated lawyer-turned-bounty hunter who gets hired by some wealthy robber barons to hunt down the gang who killed his father. Brisco has a personal interest in bringing the criminals to justice, but there are also larger stakes at play, as the bandits are in possession of a mystical orb with time-travel capabilities.

That's the general premise of "The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.," but the description doesn't do the show any justice. With that in mind, let's discuss what makes this forgotten series so special.