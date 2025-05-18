15 Best TV Shows Like Lost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It was the fall of 2004, and there was nothing like "LOST." While narrative arcs had finally become part of television, helped by sci-fi predecessors like "Babylon 5" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," "LOST" used the technique to make its mark. It starts with a horrifying airplane incident, a passenger jet splitting in half high in the sky. Three years after 9/11, it was a ballsy play. But the survivors awoke in a tropical paradise, where little was as it seemed.

We were gripped by revelations that shocked us: Terry O'Quinn's walkabout turns into an inexplicable miracle, a mysterious signal is picked up, a monster made of smoke lurks at the fringes, and of course, the fateful discovery of the hatch. "LOST" didn't stick the landing as we devoured all six seasons (or maybe it did), with some mysteries turned into vapors and a theologically messy finale, but up to the end, there was simply nothing like being addicted, week to week, on the riddles that island posed.

What we're offering today are a batch of shows that come close to scratching that same itch, some very close to matching what "LOST" gave us. Some you'll have heard of, but hopefully a few will be brand new, offering fresh ways to tease your mind. Here are the 15 best shows like "LOST" that you should check out.

