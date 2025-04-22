A Controversial Religious Blockbuster Is Sitting High On Netflix's Top Charts

Mel Gibson's controversial 2004 biblical epic "The Passion of the Christ" is riding high on Netflix this Easter season. According to FlixPatrol, the film was the fourth most-watched movie on Netflix in the U.S. on April 21, 2025, right behind "iHostage," "Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror," and "Despicable Me 4." That selection is a testament to the diverse range of movies available to stream on the platform, but Gibson's feature is probably the most polarizing of the bunch, as the prickly subject matter of "The Passion of the Christ" is still divisive after all these years.

Advertisement

"The Passion of the Christ" tells the story of Jesus of Nazareth (Jim Caviezel) during the final hours of his life, in which he's betrayed by one of his disciples, tortured endlessly, and crucified. The film is also notable for its extreme and shocking violence, which is comparable to the so-called "torture porn" craze that was popular among horror fans when Gibson's movie was released in the mid-2000s.

Despite all of the bloodletting, "The Passion of the Christ" was a box office hit that gained praise in faith-based circles, including from Pope John Paul II, who appreciated its accurate retelling of the biblical tale. Reviews across the board were more mixed, though, with several accusing the movie of being too grueling to sit through. Gibson's film has also been accused of harboring alleged antisemitic themes, which led to the movie being blamed for violent attacks against the Jewish community. Despite these serious controversies surrounding his film, however, it isn't stopping Gibson from returning to the fold.

Advertisement