Netflix's The Sandman Ending After Season 2, But Not (Officially) For The Reasons You'd Think

The Netflix series "The Sandman," an adaptation of the famous fantasy comic series written by Neil Gaiman, will end after the upcoming season 2. This may come as a surprise to some fans, as the massive 10-volume comic series sure seemed like it'd need more than two seasons to wrap everything up. But according to Variety, who broke the news of the show's cancellation, Netflix insiders are claiming they planned to end the show with season 2 (airing later this year) for awhile now:

"Sources close to 'The Sandman' were already telling Variety the pricey series, produced by Warner Bros. Television for Netflix, was expected to end with its second season when production was underway in summer 2023. The reveal of Season 2 characters that were cast in May 2024 further indicated the series was jumping to the end of the comics much sooner than fans anticipated."

There is some truth to that: The news that season 2 would include characters like Ruby, who didn't show up until volume 7 in the comics, certainly did surprise a lot of fans. It's also true that "The Sandman" is an expensive show to make. That may be why Netflix waited two months after season 1 to finally greenlight season 2, despite the first season receiving strong viewership numbers.

However, given the unlikelihood that season 2 has the time to do justice to all of volumes 4 through 10 (and how season 1 didn't even finish covering the first three volumes), it seems more likely that the show's cancellation is the result of Neil Gaiman's real-life actions. Gaiman was accused of sexual assault by five women in a July 2024 podcast series; in January 2025, New York Magazine published a more in-depth and harrowing account of Gaiman's alleged acts of violent sexual assault and misconduct, some of which allegedly occurred while his son was in the room.