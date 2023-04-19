Everything We Know About The Sandman Season 2 And The Return Of Netflix's Fantasy Series

What dreams may come...

Season 1 of Netflix's "The Sandman" wasn't quite the great Neil Gaiman adaptation some of the storyteller's fans have been waiting for. It nevertheless set the series (which is far from strictly a fantasy drama) on the path to becoming the next best thing to reading Gaiman's original comics. That it was able to stay faithful to the spirit of its source material while including some welcome modifications — some of which, admittedly, were more superficial than others in the way they modernize the "Sandman" universe — is all the more reason to remain hopeful about the show's future.

Of course, it also helps that Gaiman's earlier "Sandman" comic books (which formed the basis of season 1) are generally agreed to be the weakest of the lot, compared to what comes after. With the best of the saga of Morpheus still on the horizon, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates of any variety on the show's future. Fortunately, Netflix has confirmed its intention to continue adapting Gaiman's revered graphic novels, with the multi-hyphenate himself teasing in an official statement, "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet)."

With all that out of the way, here's everything we know about "The Sandman" season 2 so far.