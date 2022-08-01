The Future Sandman Storyline Neil Gaiman Is Most Excited To See

"The Sandman" is the comic that got me into comics. While I would go on to consume Marvel, DC, and every indie book in between, that love affair began with Neil Gaiman's magnum opus. I've been extremely nervous about Netflix's upcoming adaptation, because translating this comic from page to screen seems impossible. Gaiman probably put it best when he said in David Hughes' book "Tales From Development Hell" that the process of trying to make "The Sandman" into a movie was "like taking a baby and cutting off both of its arms and one of its legs and nose and trying to cram it in this little box, and filling the rest of the box up with meat."

Hughes' book came out quite a while ago and "The Sandman" has gone through countless iterations before and since Gaiman made that statement. After all, it's not just Gaiman's words that need to be adapted, but also the incredible work of artists such as Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Marc Hempel, and so many others. Gaiman spent decades keeping awful versions of "The Sandman" from being made and the project didn't truly come together until he sat down with David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. After much anticipation, "The Sandman" is set to drop on Netflix on August 5.

"The Sandman," which ran from 1989 through 1996, centers on Dream of the Endless, also known as Morpheus, Oneiros, and Kai'ckul, among other names. With the seminal comic series about to hit the small screen, there's not only the concern of whether or not the show will be good, but also the worry that Netflix won't give it enough time to tell Gaiman's epic tale. With a whopping 10 volumes, this is a show that needs at least five seasons. And looking ahead, what issues is Gaiman most excited to see adapted?