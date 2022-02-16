New Sandman Image Reveals Morpheus In All His Dreamy Glory
Today we have a new look at the long-anticipated adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" on Netflix from Empire. The issue, which is focused on "Moon Knight," will go on sale Thursday, February 17, 2022, and you can pre-order it right now. Gaiman's comic series ran from 1989 to 1996, and though there have been several attempts to adapt it before, it has taken all this time for us to finally see it on a screen.
Empire gives us a look at Morpheus, which you cancan see below. In "Sandman," Morpheus, AKA Dream, is one of the Endless, seven beings who are more timeless than gods. Before we look at the pic, here is the synopsis for the series so you have an idea of what we're looking at:
A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, 'The Sandman' follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.
Someone tell me what he uses on his hair - and don't say magic
In the shot above we can see Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream (he has a lot of names) and the librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) walking on a beach. His hair is slightly less unruly than it is in the comics, but not by much.
Other main characters in "The Sandman" include some of his siblings like Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and Despair (Donna Preston). His quest companion is Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt). That's just the tip of the huge cast iceberg with names like Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman, Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie.
The Empire issue has an interview with Gaiman, who said of the series:
"You watch Episode 1 and think, 'Oh, I get this thing: it's like Downton Abbey, but with magic ... Then you'll be wondering, 'What the hell is this?' by Episode 2, when you're meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you've got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes."
He also says that the show is all about "surprising you." It's interesting that he says that episode 6 is the "feel-good" episode. As our Danielle Ryan says in her story on the teaser trailer, Gaiman had tweeted about the sixth episode, saying it's an adaptation of the story "24 hours," which takes place in a 24-hour diner controlled by Doctor Destiny (David Thewlis), who forces the patrons to share "their deepest secrets and darkest fantasies, indulge in their worst instincts, and worship him as a god." I don't know how that's "feel-good," but I'm very interested to find out!
"The Sandman" will premiere on Netflix sometime this year.