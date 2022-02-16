New Sandman Image Reveals Morpheus In All His Dreamy Glory

In the shot above we can see Tom Sturridge as Morpheus/Dream (he has a lot of names) and the librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) walking on a beach. His hair is slightly less unruly than it is in the comics, but not by much.

DC Comics

Other main characters in "The Sandman" include some of his siblings like Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), and Despair (Donna Preston). His quest companion is Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt). That's just the tip of the huge cast iceberg with names like Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman, Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie.

The Empire issue has an interview with Gaiman, who said of the series:

"You watch Episode 1 and think, 'Oh, I get this thing: it's like Downton Abbey, but with magic ... Then you'll be wondering, 'What the hell is this?' by Episode 2, when you're meeting Gregory The Gargoyle in The Dreaming. Episode 5 is about as dark and traumatic as anything is ever gonna get, then you've got Episode 6, which is probably the most feel-good of all the episodes."

He also says that the show is all about "surprising you." It's interesting that he says that episode 6 is the "feel-good" episode. As our Danielle Ryan says in her story on the teaser trailer, Gaiman had tweeted about the sixth episode, saying it's an adaptation of the story "24 hours," which takes place in a 24-hour diner controlled by Doctor Destiny (David Thewlis), who forces the patrons to share "their deepest secrets and darkest fantasies, indulge in their worst instincts, and worship him as a god." I don't know how that's "feel-good," but I'm very interested to find out!

"The Sandman" will premiere on Netflix sometime this year.