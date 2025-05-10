Classic Horror Fans Will Love This Thrilling, Underrated Paramount+ Series
What if someone took a formulaic, yet fun monster-of-the-week approach to a supernatural procedural show, and soaked it in a delightful blend of strange and over-the-top tropes? This might feel a tad predictable — dated, even — when measured against similar story formats made for television, but some shows manage to break all molds while experimenting with the familiar. Robert and Michelle King's "Evil" is one such entity, as it has consistently challenged perceptions and reinvented itself over the course of its four-season run. While one would expect a supernatural series to take a case-per-week approach, "Evil" isn't scared to oscillate between bleak humor and deliberately campy overtones to fuel its fascinating premise. All four seasons of the show is now streaming in full on Paramount+ (with the first three seasons available on Netflix).
In "Evil," David (Mike Colter) begins as a priest-in-training, who is joined by forensic psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers) and the perennially skeptical tech contractor, Ben (Aasif Mandvi), to solve cases that are considered supernatural. While Kristen and Ben approach these cases with varying amounts of doubt and practicality, David brandishes a progressive faith that still needs to adhere to the Church's age-old ways of dealing with demons. This means exorcisms or psychedelic-assisted highs to get closer to God, but David seems ready to adopt any measure (no matter how off-the-books or far-fetched) to inch closer to truth and salvation.
While David's unwavering faith is contested despite seemingly tangible proof of demonic activity, Kristen and Ben are tested time and again when they realize that science or logic cannot explain everything. Despite their innate differences, they are drawn to each other's idiosyncrasies and end up sharing a sense of lingering sadness even when there are reasons to smile. This complex group dynamic is at the heart of "Evil," so let's take a closer look at what makes these characters worth rooting for.
Evil is stylish, entertaining, and understands the value of open-ended mysteries
"Evil" doesn't tell us outright whether the so-called supernatural cases that are being investigated are legit. Season 1 sustains this delicate balancing act, as much of the demonic imagery we see (including a Baphomet-esque goatman appearing in dreams) can be easily interpreted from a psychological standpoint. Moreover, even the most literal presence of the supernatural can be understood in allegorical terms, as these evil entities represent societal rot in the postmodern era, with the internet acting as a conduit for grave evil. This might sound far-fetched and ridiculous on paper, but "Evil" treats its premise with an appropriate amount of levity, where grounded symbolism works hand in hand with the campiest brand of horror.
Despite the show's tendency to poke fun at its own tropes or lean into bleak humor, the overall tone never gives in to the kind of cheap optimism that betrays the complexity of its central characters. As the seasons progress, David, Ben, and Kristen emerge more flawed than ever, where their inability to be firmly decisive or morally consistent adds delicious nuance to the tale. For example, frustration starts bubbling inside David once he realizes that the Church won't help him combat societal ills that they cannot benefit from or capitalize on. This creates a strong disdain for the institution that has molded his sense of self, and in part, his faith, but shedding this innate part of his identity is easier said than done.
Even when the trio is unable to decide whether the absurd, outlandish incidents are real in a tangible sense, these supernatural events are closely linked to human cruelty and hubris to the point of being intertwined. Here, literal demons find it easier to lurk within the recesses of a mind already poisoned with hatred or prejudice, finding it easier to manipulate those with a corrupted soul. Folks like Leland (Michael Emerson) might be the literal Antichrist, but they're also spurred on by mundane human evils like wrath and corruption, which often culminate in the worst of sins.
While later seasons of "Evil" might feel a bit thematically uneven, the show promises boundary-pushing genre excellence that deserves more mainstream recognition.