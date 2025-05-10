Classic Horror Fans Will Love This Thrilling, Underrated Paramount+ Series

What if someone took a formulaic, yet fun monster-of-the-week approach to a supernatural procedural show, and soaked it in a delightful blend of strange and over-the-top tropes? This might feel a tad predictable — dated, even — when measured against similar story formats made for television, but some shows manage to break all molds while experimenting with the familiar. Robert and Michelle King's "Evil" is one such entity, as it has consistently challenged perceptions and reinvented itself over the course of its four-season run. While one would expect a supernatural series to take a case-per-week approach, "Evil" isn't scared to oscillate between bleak humor and deliberately campy overtones to fuel its fascinating premise. All four seasons of the show is now streaming in full on Paramount+ (with the first three seasons available on Netflix).

In "Evil," David (Mike Colter) begins as a priest-in-training, who is joined by forensic psychologist Kristen (Katja Herbers) and the perennially skeptical tech contractor, Ben (Aasif Mandvi), to solve cases that are considered supernatural. While Kristen and Ben approach these cases with varying amounts of doubt and practicality, David brandishes a progressive faith that still needs to adhere to the Church's age-old ways of dealing with demons. This means exorcisms or psychedelic-assisted highs to get closer to God, but David seems ready to adopt any measure (no matter how off-the-books or far-fetched) to inch closer to truth and salvation.

While David's unwavering faith is contested despite seemingly tangible proof of demonic activity, Kristen and Ben are tested time and again when they realize that science or logic cannot explain everything. Despite their innate differences, they are drawn to each other's idiosyncrasies and end up sharing a sense of lingering sadness even when there are reasons to smile. This complex group dynamic is at the heart of "Evil," so let's take a closer look at what makes these characters worth rooting for.

