We Know What Would Have Happened In Evil Season 5

"Evil" co-creators Michelle and Robert King have opened up about what a potential season 5 for the series would've looked like, and as expected, it would've gotten weird ... like, "The Good Fight" crossover-level weird. The showrunners sat down with TV Insider after the show's finale (but, importantly, before the Stephen King-spearheaded campaign for the show's return took off) to explain what a fifth season might have looked like had the Paramount+ show not been canceled.

"You saw a little of it in the first two episodes," Robert King told the outlet. "We were going to do more with court and the court system and how demonic it can be. There were going to be more demons kind of infecting the courthouse and Kristen was going to have to be much more involved." As you may recall, season 4 does include a judicial system subplot, with demon-loving creep Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) attempting to skirt justice after the death of Kristen's mom (also, a lot of kidnapping and ritual torture). The arc involved a trio of great character actors: Emerson, John Carroll Lynch as a demonic defense attorney and Richard Kind as a seemingly sincere judge who ultimately decapitated a nervous star witness with a Civil War-era sword.

The subplot worked beautifully and didn't overstay its welcome, but King says it was originally going to be more involved. "All three [main characters] would have to testify," he explained. "We were trying to satirize the work we did in 'Good Wife' and 'Good Fight.'" The filmmaking team behind "Evil" is responsible for both great shows, and they apparently planned to make the crossover pretty explicitly meta with some double casting. "We were even going to pull in—we did bring in Richard Kind — a lot more of the actors from 'Good Wife' and 'Good Fight,'" King told the outlet. Could we have seen Christine Baranski fighting demons? God, I hope so.