Katja Herbers Changed One Major Detail Of The Evil Season 4 Ending

Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) has made her fair share of deals with devils. Over the course of four seasons of the Paramount+ show "Evil," the semi-skeptical forensic psychologist has killed a man, burned her hand on a cross, and had sex with a Satanic church founder. In the show's final season, she also helped raise the potential antichrist: a baby born via surrogate from her stolen eggs and world-class creep Leland Townsend's (Michael Emerson) DNA. It's no surprise, then, that "Evil" ends on a delightfully complicit note, with Kristen pulling an "I pretend I do not see it" meme when baby Timothy starts exhibiting some clear-cut signs of demonic possession.

In the series finale's final scene, Kristen and her daughters seem to have their happy ending. They've just moved to Rome and are loving it. Kristen is continuing her work surveying possible demonic activity alongside David (Mike Colter), the priest who she knows loves her despite the vows that keep them apart. She's cooler and more stylish than ever, and her daughters are delighted by their new lives. Except ... there's something wrong with baby Timothy. He's got a demonic glint in his eyes, and did he just grow fangs for a second?

According to series creators Robert and Michelle King, Timothy wasn't initially quite so sinister in the script, but Herbers wanted to push the envelope a bit. "The very end was not in the script," Robert King told Deadline after the show's finale, noting that the show always features "[the] contribution of the actors." The screenplay initially toned down Timothy's evil nature, making it a more ambiguous part of the epilogue. "Originally, it was like Timothy's eyes turned white, and Kristen looks at it and goes, 'is that a trick of the sun or not?' Then she just turns around and goes away with David," King recalled.