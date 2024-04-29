The Correct Order To Watch The Babylon 5 Franchise

J. Michael Straczynski's "Babylon 5" began its life as a two-hour TV movie called "Babylon 5: The Gathering" which aired on February 22, 1993. There was some controversy about the series, however, as Straczynski pitched his space station series to Paramount as early as 1989. Paramount turned Straczynski down, and he took his series to Warner Bros., who approved. Suspiciously, only two months after Warner announced "Babylon 5," Paramount announced their own space station series, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." In a Tweet from 2018, Straczynski claimed that Paramount "put their show into high gear, spending four times what we did so they'd make it to air first." Indeed, "Deep Space Nine" first aired on January 3, 1999, beating "Babylon 5" by a month and a half. No legal action was taken against Paramount, but there has been a certain amount of bitterness ever since.

Additionally, the "Babylon 5" TV series didn't begin airing in earnest until late January of 1994, leaving a comfortable production gap between the two shows. Despite many similarities, "Babylon 5" and "Deep Space Nine" were just different enough to form their own unique fanbases. Also, because "Babylon 5" wasn't attached to a preexisting sci-fi franchise, it was free to expand its own universe and explore its own sprawling mythology. Indeed, there have been three "Babylon 5" TV shows, six TV movies, and, as of 2023, a straight-to-video feature.

Keeping track of the various "Babylons" might prove difficult, but we here at /Film are here to help. Here is a handy, clear list of the correct order of all the "Babylon" film media produced to date.