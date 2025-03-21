The Severance Season 2 Finale Finally Explains The Show's Most Popular Mystery

To put this (more or less) monosyllabically, don't read past this point if you have not watched the last hour of "Severance" season 2.

You didn't think the creative minds behind "Severance" would cast as recognizable a name as Gwendoline Christie if they didn't have at least one more payoff up their sleeves, now did you? The same certainly goes for the most popular and enduring mystery in the entire series: those inexplicable goats. After it seemed like the writers would be content with treating both as one-and-done elements earlier in season 2, the finale tied up some nagging loose ends as dramatically as we could've ever expected. By the end of the episode, viewers craving answers finally received an explanation as to why Lumon Industries would have an entire department called Mammalians Nurturable with severed workers tending to flocks of goats. To nobody's surprise, the reveal was just as weird and disturbing as any other world-building details within the world's most nightmarish office.

Our first clue that the goats would be back with a vengeance comes roughly 45 minutes into the finale (although, technically, I suppose it actually was "spoiled" by Apple itself on social media a few days ago). While our focus remains squarely on the daring rescue attempt to free Gemma (Dichen Lachman) from the clutches of Lumon, the writers add one more twist of the knife. Breaking away from the action in Macrodata Refinement, the episode suddenly switches gears as we're taken down one random hallway. Here, the perpetually-disheveled Lorne (Christie) reappears and wheels a helpless baby goat to some sinister location. That turns out to be a hidden room directly opposite of the testing floor elevator, where the Lumon enforcer Drummond (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) is waiting to carry out an animal sacrifice straight out of the pages of the Old Testament — all to celebrate the completion of the all-important Cold Harbor file.

You wanted answers to those goat questions? Well, "Severance" has delivered exactly that. And, in all honesty, we're still a little traumatized by it.