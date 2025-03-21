Yellowjackets Season 3 Somehow Finds Something More Disturbing Than Cannibalism

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" season 3 episode 7, "Croak."

Season 3 of "Yellowjackets" spent the first four episodes laying the groundwork for some massive moments of payoff, but episode 5 kicked things into high gear and the season has thrown some meaty stories to the cannibalistic fandom hungering for more. Since the very beginning, fans have known that the surviving Wiskayok High School Yellowjackets soccer team players have been terrified of the general public knowing about "what happened in the woods," but it was assumed that they were afraid the public would find out about their survival cannibalism, or perhaps even their ritualistic ways of determining who would be sacrificed for meat. In season 1, when Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress) is campaigning for state senator of New Jersey, her opponent Phil Bathurst releases an attack ad depicting her as "cannibalizing your tax dollars," complete with a photo of her eating barbecue to reference her rumored past of eating people.

Taissa is also revealed to have been the one who hired private investigator Jessica Roberts to make sure none of the other survivors were going to talk about their time in the wilderness and hurt her political chances. But it always seemed to be a little shortsighted to believe the survivors' biggest fears were people finding out that they cannibalized each other to stay alive. For instance, it's well documented that the survivors of the real-life Andes Flight Disaster that partially inspired the show (and has been the subject of many adaptations including the phenomenal Netflix original, "Society of the Snow"), resorted to cannibalism for survival, and it's understood that it was out of necessity. It's grotesque and nightmarish to imagine people pushed to that limit and we've already seen how post-cannibalism clarity has irreparably changed them, but there's been a nagging thought that something else happened in the wilderness that they're afraid of people learning about.

Season 3 episode 7, "Croak," has given us the answer. There are things more disturbing than cannibalism — like slamming an axe through the head of a researcher who happens upon your survivor's compound in the middle of a cannibalistic feast.