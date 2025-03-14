Yellowjackets Season 3 Reveals Coach Ben's Fate In One Of The Show's Best Episodes Yet

The one Yellowjacket who Ben saw as a friend was Natalie Scatorccio (Sophie Thatcher). She was the other survivor who maintained her heart and soul out in the wilderness, so Ben felt he could trust her.

"Storytelling" looked like it was pushing Ben and Natalie to darker places. Natalie had been chosen as a sacrifice, but survived when Javi (Luciano Leroux) died in her place. Lottie took this as a sign Natalie was meant to be the Yellowjackets' leader and anointed her. Natalie, deep in self-loathing from Javi's death, accepted her new role and made fans wonder if she'd ever been the hero she seemed to be.

Ben watched Natalie's coronation in secret, showing disbelief and disgust. The episode ended with the Yellowjackets' cabin catching fire; you were supposed to think Ben did it to kill them all before they could become even more monstrous.

Now, "Yellowjackets" has pulled back and reaffirmed Ben as a sympathetic character. He probably didn't burn the cabin, but we may never know for sure, just like the girls won't. Natalie still sees Ben as a friend and has been torn by that; on one hand, she has an obligation to the group, but she also wants to dissuade them from seeking revenge on Ben.

In the previous episode, "Did Tai Do That?", Ben's guilty verdict was stayed because Akilah (Nia Sondaya) had a vision that he would lead them home. Instead of shooting Ben like an animal, the Yellowjackets tied him up like one. This had me worried; would the show drag on with Ben as a prisoner until the season 3 finale, falling back into old ruts?

Nope, because "Thanksgiving (Canada)" chooses to embrace heartbreaking consequences. Ben is desperate for his suffering to end and asks Natalie to kill him. She refuses again and again until the Yellowjackets force-feed him. That makes her realizes how much they're torturing him. So, under the cover of night, she goes to fulfill Ben's last request; her crying face trembles as much as her hands, so Ben guides the knife into his heart.

Back in "Storytelling," Natalie told Ben he was too good a person to stay with the other survivors: "You really don't belong in this place." Sadly, she was right, and so rescued Ben in the only way she thought that she could.