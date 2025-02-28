Yellowjackets Season 3 Pays Homage To One Of The Best Trial Movies Ever

Spoilers for "Yellowjackets" to follow.

Previously on "Yellowjackets," the girls went hunting once more — this time for Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger). Ben rescued Mari (Alexa Barajas) from a nasty fall into a pit and ultimately let her fly back to the hive. No good deed goes unpunished, though; the Yellowjackets still think that Ben burned their cabin down, trying and failing to kill them, back in Season 2 finale "Storytelling." Ben maintains he didn't burn the cabin, and his past action suggests he's being honest, but the Yellowjackets are not feeling trusting.

Most of the girls want some simple Frontier (er, Wilderness) Justice. However, team captain Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) insists they need to have a trial. A two-thirds majority will decide Ben's fate, life or death.

Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) is, of course, the prosecutor, since her adult self (Tawny Cypress) will go on to become a lawyer. Meanwhile, Misty (Samatha Hanratty) is the defense, and Natalie is the judge. She comes out wearing the early Antler Queen regalia, but we'll see if the crown stays hers by the end of the season. And so, "Yellowjackets" begins its first ever trial episode — no courtroom, no problem!

Season 3, Episode 4's title tips its hand: "12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis," referencing the most famous courtroom drama in film history, Sidney Lumet's "12 Angry Men." That 1957 picture is a one-room drama following a jury deliberation after a murder trial. Only Juror no. 8 (Henry Fonda) thinks the defendant, a young minority boy accused of murdering his father, could be innocent and slowly convinces the other 11, who range from apathetic to malicious to otherwise convinced.

Is Misty able to convince her fellow Yellowjackets of Ben's innocence, much like how Fonda swayed the other angry men?