Yellowjackets Season 3 Just Answered That Fiery Cliffhanger From Season 2

Spoilers for "Yellowjackets" to follow.

The "Yellowjackets" Season 2 finale "Storytelling" got some mixed responses, and it left the series in some awkward places for the now-underway third season. In the show's present-day timeline, the death of Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was panned as premature and ill-conceived. Meanwhile, as usual, the '90s storyline concluded with a much better hook: the survivors' cabin caught fire in the middle of the night, leaving them with no shelter.

The obvious arson suspect was Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger). He'd spent all of Season 2 in a spiral, refusing to partake in the cannibalism as he tried and failed to bury himself in a dream world. His abdication of responsibility for the kids only made the girls more independent (and terrifying). After finding an underground cave to hide in, Ben decided he wasn't going to wait around to become the next meal. When he returned to the cabin to steal some matches, he saw the girls crowning Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) — the one girl he considered better/more moral than others — as the (antler) queen of their cult.

The obvious conclusion for the viewer, and the Yellowjackets too it seems, is that Ben was so disgusted by their devolution that he set fire to their cabin to kill them all. It was a logical leap but just open-ended enough for doubt. It's possible the "Yellowjackets" writers themselves hadn't committed one way or another, wanting to leave the possibilities open for Season 3.

Based on the "Yellowjackets" Season 3 two-episode premiere ("It Girl" and "Dislocation"), it appears the writers have chosen to make Ben innocent. When he runs into Mari (Alexa Barajas), who has fallen into a pit and sprained her leg, he appears genuinely shocked when she tells him the cabin burned down. He could be lying, of course, but then he takes Mari hostage instead of just killing her. If he had already decided to murder the girls, why would he hesitate to kill Mari now?

Barring a plot u-turn, "Yellowjackets" is zagging when the zig was so obvious. But is it choosing the right path?