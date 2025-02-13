What Happened To Javi In Yellowjackets

Content Warning: This article discusses themes and subject matter that some readers may find triggering, including a discussion of sexual assault and cannibalism.

Nobody is ever truly safe on "Yellowjackets," the dual-timeline drama series that became a major hit for Showtime when it started airing in 2021. In the present-day timeline, we meet Shauna Sadecki (Melanie Lynskey), Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress), Misty Quigley (Christina Ricci), and Natalie Scatorccio (Juliette Lewis) as the adult survivors of a plane crash that stranded a high school girls' soccer team called the Yellowjackets who were traveling from New Jersey to Seattle for an important game. Back in the 1996 timeline, which takes place in the immediate aftermath of the crash, those same characters — played by Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Samantha Hanratty, and Sophie Thatcher, respectively — have to work with their teammates and other passengers to figure out how to survive in the woods, and the lengths they go to in order to stay alive are pretty dark.

Alongside the titular Yellowjackets, the team's coach is on board the plane along with his sons Travis and Javi Martinez, played by Kevin Alves and Luciano Leroux. While the coach dies in the crash, the two boys survive. So what happens to Travis and Javi? Well, Travis, along with most of the girls, is still trying to brave the dangerous woods, but Javi meets a truly tragic end as season 2 of "Yellowjackets" draws to a close. So what's Javi's story, and what happens to him?