Yellowjackets' Big Season 3 Death Has Fans Buzzing

Warning: this article contains massive spoilers for "Yellowjackets."

On the latest "Yellowjackets," the teenage cast — stuck in the wilderness and the '90s — held a trial for Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), accused of torching their cabin last season. In the 2021 timeline, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) was once more haunted by the late Jackie (Ella Purnell) while Tai (Tawny Cypress) and Van (Lauren Ambrose) tested if the Wilderness is hungry for another trade of lives.

Overall, the past storyline (as usual) seemed like the higher stakes one — until the episode's closing moments, when Misty (Christina Ricci) sees the latest post on her Citizen Detective message board. Lottie (Simone Kessell) is dead, lying at the bottom of a stairwell. Just to convince any doubters, the camera lingers on her still body to show, yes, she really is dead.

This twist has got the "Yellowjackets" hive all riled up, and not exactly because they're singing its praises. "I get they wanna make bold moves but killing Lottie so early in the season is kinda ... dumb?" one X user wrote. Others have said everything from crying their eyes out, critiquing the writing, and even giving up on the show altogether. Kessell herself, speaking to Variety, didn't seem too convinced by the decision either and outright called Lottie's demise "premature."

"I was pretty brokenhearted, because it felt like it had come to an end just when I felt Lottie was coming into her own. I was excited that season 3 would take her somewhere interesting, and unfortunately, they just decided that storyline was no longer."

As Kessell notes, Lottie's death will surely drive Misty to investigate and the suspect list is long: Tai, Shauna, Walter, the mystery stalker, and maybe more. But in trying to get the story running, "Yellowjackets" has shot itself in the foot.